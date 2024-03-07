Cardinals Young Shortstop Masyn Winn is Looking to Contribute Any Way He Can in 2024

As the number one prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, shortstop Masyn Winn came into spring training this year expected to solidify himself as the team’s starter. There’s a nucleus of young talent – including Winn’s close friend and Redbirds outfielder Jordan Walker – who are on their way to Busch Stadium in 2024 and beyond. Out of the entire bunch, the 21-year-old Winn could end up being the best of them all.

Winn was a second-round pick in 2020, and in a short time emerged as one of baseball’s top prospects. He hit .288 at Triple-A Memphis last year, adding 18 HR and 61 RBI. Along the way, he captured the International League Top MLB Prospect Award and positioned himself to take his rightful spot at the big league level this year.

Masyn Winn received a late-season call-up by St. Louis last year and hit .172 with two homers and 12 RBI in just 122 at-bats. Despite limited playing time, he flashed a quick bat and great defensive instincts. Manager Oliver Marmol will be counting on the youngster to be solid – if not spectacular – in his first season at the Major League level.

Masyn Winn is Taking a Mature Approach in 2024

Winn got off the a quick start down in Jupiter, going 4 for 16 through Wednesday, with three steals. He credited that to working with the coaching staff about making some slight adjustments in his batting stance. Thus far, the young Redbird has been happy with the changes he’s made.

“Talking to some of our hitting coaches the last few days, they just want me in a two-strike approach off the rip, so I’m trying to widen my stance a little bit,” Winn recently told the St. Louis-Post Dispatch. “I’m still trying to get used to it. It feels pretty decent right now.”

“Early in the count, I get a little big. I want to drive it too much, so we’re just trying to slow me down. Straight to the two-strike approach right now just to try to hit some line drives.”

“Just more consistent, more barrels. More line drives, opposite field. Just put my body in a better position to hit every time rather than being consistent with my leg kick.”

“I want to get on base, first and foremost. That’s my first priority.” Masyn Winn concluded. “I would love to drive some balls, hit some home runs, but that’s not necessarily my job. I think those will come by accident. I think if I just stick to the approach they want me with, just line drives through the middle, I think it will be ready for me in the long run.”

So Far, So Good from the Cardinals’ Perspective

Masyn Winn’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by the Cardinals management and coaching staff. Redbirds manager Oliver Marmol says that the shortstop’s batting modifications have been noticeable and effective. He pointed out the differences.

“Not as much movement, seeing the field before getting in the box, using the bunt from time to time,” Marmol said. “Being under control as far as when to take his shots. It’s been fine. I think we’re going to continue to see him make strides in the right direction. We want to make sure that his main focus at the moment is just playing good defense, and he’s done a good job of that.”

Team president John Mozeliak has made it clear that the team isn’t pushing Winn to be an offensive powerhouse. Even still, if he can post numbers anywhere close to his minor league numbers, it will be a huge jump forward in his first year as the Cardinals starter.

Masyn Winn and the Cardinals will look to take the first step of that quest when they open the season on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 28.