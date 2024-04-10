Cardinals Superstar Paul Goldschmidt Sings the Praises of Redbirds Rookie

Early in the 2024 MLB season, it appears St. Louis Cardinals rookie shortstop Masyn Winn is everything he has been advertised to be. Coming into the year as one of the team’s most prized prospects, he was anointed as the starter on Opening Day and has not disappointed thus The youngster has impressed fans, media, and even his teammates – especially star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

One of the team’s leaders and the 2022 National League MVP, Paul Goldschmidt had particularly high praise for Masyn Winn this week. He predicts that Winn will capture at least one Gold Glove Award in his career, according to reporting from MLB.com’s John Denton.

“I don’t know if it’ll be this year, but if he doesn’t win a Gold Glove, I’ll be very surprised — or multiple (Gold Gloves),” Goldschmidt said, as transcribed by Denton. “I mean, it’s more than just his arm. He has great range and makes great plays and his arm sticks out.”

“With some of those double plays, he comes across and throws a guy out with throws where most guys aren’t doing that. He’s made diving stops in the hole and has played some all-around great defense for us.”

Paul Goldschmidt isn’t Alone in Praising Masyn Winn

Winn was the Cardinals’ second-round selection (54th overall) in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, and he progressed through their farm system quickly. He was a late-season call-up in 2023, and team president John Mozeliak made it clear during the offseason that Winn was already penciled in as the starting shortstop in 2024.

Much like Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol says he likes what he’s seen thus far from his young shortstop. He discussed the poise and the mature approach that the rookie already displays at the big-league level.

“He’s doing a really nice job of really slowing the game down and not trying to do too much,” Marmol said, according to Denton’s reporting. “He’s using the whole field and he’s understanding what type of hitter he needs to be.”

Starting pitcher Miles Mikolas agreed, and he pointed out the unique set of skills that Winn has displayed.

“You don’t see a guy move like that with an arm like that too often, so it’s super fun to watch. I’ve just got to make sure that I’m throwing harder than he is or he might start giving me some trouble. It’s incredible to watch,” Mikolas said. “Sometimes, you think that guy is going to beat the throw by half a step and then the ball is zipping over there.”

A Sensational Start for the Shortstop

Despite his first-year status, Winn, 22, has started 2024 playing like a seasoned veteran. Through 11 games, the rookie is hitting .333, with no homers and three runs batted in.

Winn mentioned in the same report from MLB.com that he has learned to hit to all fields, instead of merely trying to pull the ball. He asserts that adjustment has helped him grow at the plate.

“When I see a hole on the right side, I don’t need to get swing happy and try to pull a homer; use that hole, get a single, and pass the baton,” Winn said. “Last year gave me a base of how pitchers were going to pitch me, and I was very chase-happy. But it’s getting better every day now.”

As Paul Goldschmidt initially pointed out, Winn could already be considered one of the best defensive players at his position. Given his age – and how quickly he’s made it to the big leagues – there’s reason to believe that Masyn Winn’s incredible skills will continue to blossom even further.