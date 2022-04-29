2 NASCAR Drivers Helping Raise Money for Veterans in 2022

The trip to Dover Motor Speedway will present multiple NASCAR drivers with the opportunity to secure a spot in the playoffs. Two will also use the trip to raise critical funds to support veterans.

United Rentals, who will support both Austin Hill and Ryan Preece during the race weekend at Dover, is spearheading the campaign. The primary partner is using the Turns for Troops program to raise money for SoldierStrong and Operation Homefront. United Rentals will donate $50 for every lap that Hill completes in the Xfinity Series races featuring the company as his primary partner and $50 for every lap that Preece completes during his Cup Series start for Rick Ware Racing.

Our #TurnsforTroops program is expanding! Starting with this weekend’s race @MonsterMile we’re donating $50 for each lap that NASCAR drivers @_AustinHill and @RyanPreece_ complete. Funds will go to Operation Homefront . Learn more about our #T4T program: https://t.co/TVZhwGlo2n pic.twitter.com/9EiNbAHUZI — United Rentals (@UnitedRentals) April 28, 2022

The Turns for Troops program also extends to the IndyCar Series. Graham Rahal, who drives for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, will also raise $50 for every lap that he completes with United Rentals branding on his No. 15 Honda.

According to United Rentals, the program has raised a solid amount of money early in the three series. The drivers have combined to complete 633 laps in 2022 while raising $31,650. The program has reached $1,496,677 raised in its lifetime.

Hill Will Debut a Special Turns for Troops Scheme

Through its Turns for Troops program, @UnitedRentals will donate $50 for every lap @_AustinHill completes behind the wheel of the No. 21 United Rentals Chevrolet. The Turns for Troops program has raised over $1.4 million to help support veteran recovery. pic.twitter.com/O1E3L1fO7y — RCR (@RCRracing) April 29, 2022

Hill, who kicked off his rookie year with a win at Daytona International Speedway, will have support from United Rentals for nine Xfinity Series races during the 2022 season. He will raise money for Tuns for Troops during all of these starts.

The trip to Dover Motor Speedway will feature Hill showcasing a special scheme. He will drive the No. 21 with a red, white, and blue color scheme and stars on the sides. The Turns for Troops and United Rentals logos will also take up a significant amount of space on the stock car.

Hill has achieved success overall during his first full-time season. He has completed 98% of the scheduled laps while winning once and posting three top-five finishes. His average finish of 14.3 is not what he would prefer, but he still has a spot in the playoffs and he has the only win among RCR drivers.

Preece Will Make His ‘Official’ Cup Series Debut

The trip to Dover Motor Speedway will be significant for Preece. The Connecticut native will make his “official” Cup Series season debut at the Monster Mile. He will join Rick Ware Racing and drive the No. 15 Ford Mustang.

Preece, who joined Stewart-Haas Racing as a reserve driver ahead of the 2022 season, made one previous start in the stock car. Though it was during an exhibition event. He joined Rick Ware Racing for the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 6. Preece secured a spot in the main event during the heat races, and he finished 20th overall after a mechanical issue ended his afternoon early.

Preece will make his “points-paying” debut in the No. 15 while returning to Dover Motor Speedway for only the sixth time in his career. He will take on the one-mile track, and he will aim to surpass his career-best 18th-place finish from the 2021 season.

