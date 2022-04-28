JR Motorsports Reunites With Key Primary Partner

The No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro will once again work with a key primary partner during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. JR Motorsports has reunited with hellowater as part of a two-race deal. This reunion continues a partnership that began in 2021.

JRM announced the news on April 28 with a press release while also providing the first look at Justin Allgaier’s stock car. The No. 7 Chevrolet will feature a bright scheme with hellowater and BRANDT logos over yellow, purple, green, red, and blue colors. Allgaier will showcase this scheme during the May 21 race at Texas Motor Speedway and the August 26 race at Daytona International Speedway.

“Hellowater is beyond thrilled to be returning to the track for two races with JR Motorsports and BRANDT in 2022,” said Rusty Jones, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at hellowater. “Hydrating the No. 7 team and working with Justin Allgaier last year was a proud moment for our emerging brand and we hope to be celebrating with Justin and the team in Victory Lane at Texas and Daytona.”

Allgaier Debuted Hellowater With 2 Races in 2021

The Chicago-based hellowater made its debut on the No. 7 later in the 2021 season. Allgaier first partnered with the company at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, and he finished seventh overall.

Allgaier reunited with hellowater two weeks later at a road course. He brought back the water scheme at Watkins Glen International, where he started the race from the pole position. Allgaier finished fourth overall while maintaining his spot at fourth in the championship standings.

“It’s great to have hellowater back on board our No. 7 Chevrolet for Texas and Daytona,” Allgaier said in the press release. “I’ve really enjoyed getting to work with Rusty (Jones) and everyone at the hellowater brand and it’s great to see this partnership continue. I can’t wait to get their colors back on the track and see what we can do.”

Allgaier Will First Pursue Better Finishes

The driver of the No. 7 has been a perennial championship contender since joining JR Motorsports in 2016. He has posted 13 of his 16 career Xfinity Series wins as a member of JRM, and he has reached the championship four (2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020). This includes a career-best runner-up behind Team Penske’s Austin Cindric in 2020.

The 2022 season, for comparison, has not featured as many successes. Allgaier started the year with four top-10 finishes, including fifth-place runs at Daytona and Las Vegas. However, he has not cracked the top 10 in the five races since.

Allgaier was in position to potentially win his first race of the year at Talladega Superspeedway, but he ran out of fuel on the final restart, which opened up the door for teammate Noah Gragson to win in triple overtime.

Allgaier is still sixth in the championship standings after nine races, but he will have to pursue stage points at two tracks where he has previous trips to Victory Lane. This includes Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, a track where he has 21 starts and two career wins. After that is Darlington Raceway on May 7, the site of 13 starts and one previous win.

