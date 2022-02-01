Richard Childress Racing Announces Austin Hill’s Partners

Richard Childress Racing has provided an important update about the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The team has revealed Austin Hill‘s primary partners and his crew chief.

RCR issued an announcement on Tuesday, February 1. The team revealed that Bennett Family of Companies, United Rentals, Global Industrial, and Alsco Uniforms will split time as Hill’s primary partners as he takes on his first full-time season in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro. The 2022 season will mark a continuation of Hill’s partnership with United Rentals, which dates back to his days in the Truck Series.

“I couldn’t be more excited for our NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup in 2022,” said Danny Lawrence, Director of the NASCAR Xfinity Series program for Richard Childress Racing. “Austin Hill has already shown his skills as a driver in the NASCAR Truck Series, and we know he will bring that same competitive drive to Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program. I can’t think of a better crew chief to help guide him and the team than Andy Street. They will both do a great job representing our partners, both on and off the track. I’m expecting big things from the No. 21 team this season.”

Hill Will Join a Crew Chief With Playoff Experience

According to the announcement, Hill will join forces with Andy Street during his first season with Richard Childress Racing. Street is fresh off a season atop the pit box that featured a trip to the playoffs.

Street spent the 2021 season at RCR as the crew chief for the No. 2 team. He guided Myatt Snider to 11 top-10 finishes, one top-five, and the win at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Snider moved to Jordan Anderson Racing after the 2021 season, but Street will remain a part of the organization while working with Hill.

Street has 67 total races as a crew chief on his career resume, dating back to the 2019 season. He has worked with Joe Graf Jr., Anthony Alfredo, Earl Bamber, Kaz Grala, and Snider while helping the drivers post an average finish of 15.5.

The veteran RCR employee will keep his focus on only one driver during the 2022 season, and he will strive to reach the playoffs once again. Hill hasn’t won a race in the Xfinity Series after making eight trips to Victory Lane in the Truck Series; he has only made 15 total starts across three seasons with Hattori Racing Enterprises. However, he has four top-10 finishes and a career-best fifth-place run at Kansas Speedway.

RCR Showcased 3 Xfinity Series Schemes

The championship-winning organization announced on October 29, 2021, that Hill would join Sheldon Creed in the lineup for the 2022 season. The team has remained quiet about the rookie driver in the months since, but the situation changed on February 1 with numerous updates.

Along with naming Hill’s primary partners and his crew chief, RCR also showed off four different primary schemes. Three of the stock cars will feature blue and white as the primary colors, but the fourth will go in an entirely different direction.

Alsco Uniforms, which will also support Our Motorsports driver Jeb Burton in select races, will stand out during its races as the primary partner. The No. 21 will feature a green stock car with white text and bright yellow roof numbers.

