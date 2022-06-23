23XI Racing Joins Forces With MoneyLion to Support Fans

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action after an off-week, and 23XI Racing is using the final stretch of races to help fans. The Cup Series team has joined forces with MoneyLion to give away gas money.

23XI Racing and MoneyLion announced the news on June 21. They explained in a press release that two MoneyLion users a week will win $500 to help pay for a month of gas, provided their unique $RoarTag handle is selected. This promotion will continue through the end of the season with giveaways taking place every Tuesday.

#GetPumpedTuesday⛽2 fans are getting $500 for their gas + a chance to win $10K💸. To enter, follow us & drop your $RoarTag below. Need a $RoarTag? https://t.co/ObB5FVTkj8

[One entry per person. NoPurNec.50U.S.+DC18+.Ends 6/21/22. Rules: https://t.co/y7GIq4YbCS pic.twitter.com/z3OEKAArP0 — MoneyLion (@MoneyLion) June 21, 2022

The base amount of money available is $500, but fans could walk away with more. If either Bubba Wallace or Kurt Busch reaches Victory Lane in the upcoming months, the person whose $RoarTag is on the winning stock car will receive $10,000.

“Our inaugural season with MoneyLion has unlocked new ways for us to not only connect with fans, but also support them with programs like this,” said 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta in a statement. “Giving our fans the chance to have their ‘name’ on one of our cars for a race weekend is a new level of driver/fan interaction with 23XI and MoneyLion, and we’re looking forward to including the two weekly winners on our cars for each race.”

MoneyLion Joined 23XI Racing for the 2022 Season

The gas money giveaway continues a partnership that began ahead of the 2022 season. MoneyLion joined 23XI Racing’s list of partners on February 3 after years of working with Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, and Ryan Blaney.

The 2022 season has featured MoneyLion as an associate partner for the entire schedule and a primary partner for select races. The company also shared one scheme with McDonald’s during the regular season.

Busch was the first to debut MoneyLion. He showed up to Phoenix Raceway on March 13 for the Ruoff Mortgage 500 with a black and teal Toyota. He then turned in his first top-five finish of the season. Busch and 23XI Racing also featured MoneyLion while turning in a sixth-place finish at Martinsville Speedway on April 9.

Wallace first showcased his MoneyLion scheme during Throwback Weekend. He joined forces with the primary partner and ran a throwback scheme from early in his racing career. Wallace and Busch were both within reach of a top-10 finish late in the Goodyear 400, but a late incident collected them along with Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, and Cole Custer.

Wallace Will Pursue a Win for Multiple Reasons

The driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry will try to reach Victory Lane before the end of the regular season. Doing so will help out multiple people. A win will punch Wallace’s ticket to the playoffs while also helping a fan win thousands of dollars to help with their gas fund.

Wallace, who won the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021, is currently below the playoff cutline after the first 16 races. He is 25th in points and 139 behind Aric Almirola, who holds the final transfer spot. Though he is still within reach of the Round of 16. He just needs to take the No. 23 to Victory Lane.

“Every week, we have hard-working Americans at home and in the stands cheering us on, and this gives us a new reason to hustle harder for the fans who give us their time and energy,” Wallace said in a statement. “I can’t wait to drive in pursuit of $10,000 for MoneyLion users.”

