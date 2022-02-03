Kurt Busch & Bubba Wallace Land New Primary Partner

One of Team Penske’s partners will not return for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. MoneyLion has moved over to 23XI Racing to support both Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace as they work as teammates for the first time.

MoneyLion and 23XI Racing announced the news on February 3 with a press release and confirmed that this deal is for multiple years. MoneyLion will be a primary partner of both the No. 45 and No. 23 entries for select races during the 2022 season. The financial platform will also serve as an associate partner of 23XI Racing for the rest of the season.

“We believe in NASCAR and this young team,” said Bill Davaris, Chief Marketing Officer of MoneyLion, in a statement. “Bubba and Kurt are lions, both on and off the track, and epitomize the mission and mantra we live by at MoneyLion. Through their sport and influence, and with our all-in-one financial platform, we can make a tangible impact on people’s lives.”

The MoneyLion schemes will debut during two separate races. Busch will showcase the financial partner at Phoenix Raceway on March 13. Wallace will then join MoneyLion at Darlington Raceway on May 8.

23XI Racing Continues To Add New Partners

The 2022 season will mark the first time that Wallace has had a teammate in the Cup Series. He will work with Busch, who is no stranger to working with other drivers while pursuing wins. They will now help each other on the track while showcasing multiple new partners.

23XI Racing has announced multiple new additions ahead of the 2022 season. The list includes Leidos and Wheaties as primary partners of the No. 23 Toyota Camry. Busch, for comparison, will work with McDonald’s. The restaurant chain will join Monster Energy and MoneyLion as a primary partner on the No. 45 Toyota Camry.

“It’s great to welcome MoneyLion to the 23XI Racing team,” Busch said in a statement. “We have a vision for thinking about racing differently and it’s great to have a partner on our team that shares a similar outlook within their industry. We look forward to having fun together this year and enjoying some exciting moments on the track as we compete for wins.”

MoneyLion Supported Multiple Team Penske Drivers

The partnership with 23XI Racing is new, but MoneyLion has a history supporting national series drivers. The company previously served as a primary partner of multiple Team Penske drivers.

Keselowski achieved the most success with MoneyLion. He won the 2021 Geico 500 with the green, black, and white scheme to secure a spot in the playoffs. This victory at the Alabama superspeedway was his sixth in the Cup Series, moving him into a tie with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon for the second-most all-time behind the late Dale Earnhardt (10 wins).

MoneyLion made its NASCAR debut during the 2018 season as a primary partner of Austin Cindric in the Xfinity Series. The financial partner remained a key part of Team Penske until the end of the 2021 season while supporting Keselowski, Cindric, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano (associate partner). Now MoneyLion will shift its focus to a Toyota team.

READ NEXT: Ty Dillon Reunites With Black Rifle Coffee in Expanded Partnership