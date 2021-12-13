Wheaties Announces New Partnership With 23XI Racing

Wheaties has made a major announcement while celebrating the company’s 100th anniversary. The cereal brand has revealed the December 14 release of a limited-edition Michael Jordan box, as well as a partnership with 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace for one race during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

23XI Racing and Wheaties announced the news on Monday, December 13, with a press release and confirmed that Jordan will be on the box for a historic 19th time. There will be a limited-edition orange box that will be available at retailers for $4.99 and the Michael Jordan Gold Foil Box that will be available at www.shop.wheaties.com for $25.00. The Gold Foil Box will go on sale on December 14 at 12 p.m. ET.

On top of announcing a collaboration with @Wheaties that includes one primary paint scheme next season, @23XIRacing today also hinted that it has a new sponsorship with defense/IT company @LeidosInc, which previously was with Bubba Wallace when he was with Roush in 2016. pic.twitter.com/cXAWXzPU1l — Adam Stern (@A_S12) December 13, 2021

While Jordan will take over the Wheaties box for the 19th time, the cereal brand will take over Wallace’s No. 23 for one Cup Series race. He will debut the orange No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Wheaties joins a list of sponsors that also includes McDonald’s, DoorDash, Columbia, and Root Insurance among others.

Wallace Will Deliver a Limited Number of Wheaties Boxes

The driver of the No. 23 spent time prior to the Buschy McBusch Race 400 surprising fans with deliveries as part of his partnership with DoorDash and Dr. Pepper. He will get back behind the wheel on December 14 to continue this trend, albeit with a different brand.

According to the 23XI Racing press release, Wallace will drive a recreation of the No. 23 Wheaties Toyota Camry TRD around Charlotte to make more deliveries. He will bring the Michael Jordan Gold Foil Wheaties box to some superfans, fellow athletes, and friends in the area.

“To be able to honor MJ as part of the Wheaties 100th anniversary celebration and have Wheaties join the 23XI Racing family is special for our team,” Wallace said in a statement. “When you think of greatness, you think of Michael Jordan and his drive for excellence both on and off the court. His competitive nature and determination motivate me in my career every day. It is an honor of a lifetime to drive for MJ and rep the No. 23, a number that is such a big part of his legacy.”

Wheaties Has History in the NASCAR Cup Series

The race at Auto Club Speedway will not be the first time that Wheaties has partnered with a NASCAR team in the Cup Series. The brand previously joined forces with multiple drivers, headlined by Jeff Burton.

The driver of the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet made six of his starts in 2012 with Wheaties as his primary partner. He suited up and displayed the brand at Phoenix Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Daytona International Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Burton nearly reached Victory Lane with Wheaties on the No. 31, finishing second in the 2012 Coke Zero 400.

Prior to the run with Burton in 2012, Wheaties joined forces with Petty Enterprises driver Jeff Green for one race in 2005 (Fontana) and RCR’s Clint Bowyer for two races in 2011. The No. 33 RCR Chevrolet featured the Wheaties Fuel scheme for races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway.

One of the most memorable partnerships between Wheaties and NASCAR took place in 1997. Dale Earnhardt became the first driver to appear on the box of cereal and then he drove a special Wheaties scheme during the 1997 NASCAR All-Star Race. Earnhardt finished fourth overall after a battle with Jimmy Spencer while Jeff Gordon turned in a dominant performance at the end to lock up the $200,000 prize.

READ NEXT: Todd Bodine Reveals Team & Schedule for 2022 Return