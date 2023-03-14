23XI Racing Debuts Bright, New Scheme at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Tyler Reddick is fresh off a season-best third-place finish at Phoenix Raceway. Now he will debut a bright, new scheme during the NASCAR Cup Series trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Xfinity Racing unveiled the new look on March 14. The No. 45 Toyota Camry will feature a purple scheme with large logos advertising the Xfinity 10G Network, the new service which delivers multi-gigabit speeds. Reddick and his team will also have black and purple firesuits as part of the crossover weekend.

Ready for a powerful performance at Atlanta. Check out the @Xfinity 10G Network No. 45 Camry for @TylerReddick this weekend! 💜 pic.twitter.com/7T8cKac3VR — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) March 14, 2023

The scheme is part of a new partnership between 23XI Racing and the longtime NASCAR sponsor, which became public prior to the Daytona 500. This deal includes off-track activations, special experiences for Xfinity Rewards members, and primary sponsorship of the No. 45 team during the spring race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 2-Time Xfinity Series Champ Gained Much-Needed Momentum in Arizona

The start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has not gone smoothly for Reddick and the No. 45 team. He and teammate Bubba Wallace were both involved in wrecks during the Daytona 500 and then he ended the trip to Auto Club Speedway in the infield care center after another incident.

The trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway was a sign of progress for 23XI Racing. Wallace finished fourth after a strong run while Reddick finished 15th. The California native also had to recover from an engine swap that dropped him to the rear of the field and a collision with the wall that knocked him out of sixth place.

The trip to Phoenix Raceway led to a much-needed strong performance from Reddick. He gained crucial points that moved him up to 20th in the standings, and he scored his first top-five finish of the season.

The attention was on race-winner William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Kevin Harvick as the three drivers combined to lead the overwhelming majority of the laps. However, Reddick had one of the best cars all day. He secured bonus points in the first two stages while running inside the top five.

Reddick then used four fresh tires to put himself inside of the top three during overtime. He also gave Byron the push that put him out front of Larson and Ryan Blaney.

Reddick Will Pursue a Stronger Finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Reddick has delivered several standout performances since moving up to the NASCAR Cup Series on a full-time basis in 2020. He has three wins and two appearances in the playoffs.

Atlanta has not been as kind to Reddick during his previous five starts, all of which were with Richard Childress Racing. He has one top-10 finish from the 2021 season before the track underwent a massive reconfiguration.

Since the Georgia track became a mini-superspeedway, Reddick has been unable to finish either Cup Series race. The spring race came to an early end after he was collected in an incident that involved 12 cars. A nine-car incident then knocked him out of the summer race.

Reddick will now return to Atlanta Motor Speedway with 23XI Racing, and he will put his new Xfinity 10G scheme on display as he attempts to complete every lap and build on his Phoenix momentum.