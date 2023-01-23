Tyer Reddick Expands Racing Schedule During 2023 Season

Tyler Reddick is making the most out of his move to Toyota Racing Development and 23XI Racing. He has added more NASCAR races to his schedule.

According to a press release, the California native will join Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He will share the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra with Connor Mosack while making a select number of starts. Reddick’s first race will be the trip to Auto Club Speedway where he has two Xfinity Series starts and two top-10 finishes.

🏆 TWO-TIME NXS CHAMP 🏆@TylerReddick will pilot our No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for select races in 2023 starting at @AutoClubSpdwy! #TeamToyota | #SHR24 pic.twitter.com/1Q2OJPA6fm — Sam Hunt Racing (@Team_SHR26) January 23, 2023

“It’s an honor to have Tyler, a multi-time Xfinity Series champion, join our team during a pivotal and incredible year for our company,” said Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing.

“The excitement is already high heading into 2023 as we’re growing to a two-car, full-time operation, and to have his understanding of this series and these cars is invaluable. We’re excited to have him and his experience behind the wheel of one of our cars as our program continues to grow.”

Reddick Will Pursue More Wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Reddick has no shortage of success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He won back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019 after fierce battles with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer. He also stacked nine wins while driving for Richard Childress Racing.

Reddick returned to the Xfinity Series in 2022 on a limited schedule. He joined Big Machine Racing and took over the No 48 Chevrolet Camaro for a total of events. He also made history for the one-car organization.

The trip to Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022, was significant. Reddick secured a spot on the front row during qualifying and then he led 31 of the 167 laps. He ultimately held off William Byron’s No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet on the final run to the checkered flag, and he delivered the first win for Big Machine Racing.

Sam Hunt Racing Will Provide More Details in the Future

There are still multiple questions about the partnership between Reddick and Sam Hunt Racing. For example, the team has not provided full details about his entire schedule or the sponsors that will join him for the part-time run.

These details will be made available at a later date. For now, Reddick will prepare for his first start of the season, which will help him gain more experience in a Toyota during a pivotal season in his career. He will pull double-duty at a track where he has enjoyed strong runs, and he will try to help yet another team secure its first career win.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to run some races in the Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing,” Reddick said in a press release. “This is a big year for their team as they move to full-time racing with two cars and I’m excited to be a part of helping them grow.

“This is also another great chance to get in a few more races with Team Toyota. As I’ve been preparing for my first season with 23XI Racing in the Cup Series, I’ve been really impressed at the resources provided by Toyota, so I know we’ll show up to the track with a chance to win.”