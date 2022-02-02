Bubba Wallace Expands Partnership With Columbia Sportswear

The driver of the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Camry TRD has expanded his partnership with Columbia Sportswear in a significant way. NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace has collaborated with the Oregon-based company for a special line of outdoor clothing.

Columbia Sportswear announced the news with a press release on Wednesday, February 2. The company provided some insight into the process and revealed that Wallace spent time in Portland, helping design the first signature collection developed with a sponsored athlete. The products feature several references to both Wallace and 23XI Racing, including pops of red, black, gold, and camouflage.

The list of products includes a Lightweight Puffer Jacket (MSRP $160), Wildone Heritage Shoe (MSRP $120), Quarter Zip Long Sleeve (MSRP $75), Knit Jogger (MSRP $80),

Short-Sleeve Graphic Tee (MSRP $30), and a Ball Cap (MSRP $30). The Bubba Wallace Collection is available in limited quantities on Columbia.com and in select Columbia retail locations, starting on February 2, 2022.

“For me, being a trendsetter while also breaking down barriers and making our sport more inclusive has always been a goal,” Wallace said in a statement. “The Bubba Wallace Collection, in conjunction with Columbia Sportswear, achieves those same goals from an apparel standpoint. The line is different; it’s bold, it stands out, all while making sure you’re comfortable in your elements.

“When you’re comfortable, whether it be within your own skin or your clothing, nothing is out of reach. I’m grateful for Columbia Sportswear and the ability to collaborate with them on this line, and I look forward to growing with them on and off of the track.”

Wallace’s Partnership With Columbia Spans Multiple Teams

The 2022 season marks the third consecutive season where Wallace will work with Columbia Sportswear. The Oregon-based company has supported him since midway through the 2020 season when he drove for Richard Petty Motorsports.

Columbia Sportswear announced on August 12, 2020, that the company had signed a multi-year deal with Wallace. The deal included a new scheme for the trip to Dover International Speedway, as well as a focus on the Performance Fishing Gear line. Columbia Sportswear ultimately sponsored Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro for two races — one at Dover and one at the Charlotte Roval — resulting in a pair of 21st-place finishes.

While the Cup Series driver moved teams after the 2020 season, his partnership with Columbia Sportswear did not end. The brand joined him at 23XI Racing and took over the No. 23 Toyota Camry for three more races. This run includes a runner-up finish behind Ryan Blaney in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

The 2022 Season Should Feature More ‘Fishy’ Schemes

The partnership with Columbia Sportswear has featured some unique schemes. The No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro, the No. 23 Toyota Camry, and the No. 11 Toyota Tundra have all showcased a wide range of colors and designs.

Wallace’s first Columbia scheme, which he used at Dover, featured a yellow and green scheme designed to resemble a fish. The “fastest fish in NASCAR” drew inspiration from the Coryphaena hippurus, also known as the Dorado in Spanish or mahi-mahi in Hawaii.

The fishy inspiration returned for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 as Wallace and Petty GMS Motorsports driver Erik Jones each ran Columbia Sportswear schemes. Jones’ No. 43 went the route of the Marlin while Wallace’s No. 23 drew inspiration from the Tarpon.

Columbia Sportswear has not revealed any schemes for the 2022 season. Based on the company’s history with Wallace, there is a possibility that any Gen 7 schemes will draw inspiration from some fish.

