Young Driver Will Make History With NASCAR & Monster Jam at Nashville

NASCAR’s three national series are in action on June 24-26 for a packed weekend of racing at Nashville Superspeedway. One driver, Camden Murphy, will use the opportunity to pull off a historic doubleheader featuring another form of motorsports.

According to a press release from On Point Motorsports, Murphy will make his return to the Camping World Truck Series on Friday, June 24 (8 p.m. ET, FS1). He will control the No. 30 Toyota Tundra, and he will have Kyle Busch’s Rowdy Energy as his primary partner. Murphy will then switch to a wildly different vehicle on June 25 as he competes in Monster Jam at Nissan Stadium. He will control Bakugan Dragonoid while jumping into the air and pulling off backflips.

‼️‼️It’s happening‼️‼️ We are going double header racing!!! This Friday, June 24th I will be driving the #30 @rowdyenergy Toyota and on Saturday, June 25th I will be getting Rowdy behind the wheel of my @MonsterJam Truck Bakugan Dragonoid. All in Nashville!!! #LetsGetRowdy pic.twitter.com/TuiQdKsT2N — Camden Murphy (@CamdenMurphy) June 20, 2022

“I am beyond excited for this incredibly unique doubleheader opportunity that has NEVER happened before. NASCAR and Monster Jam on the same weekend? Wild,” Murphy said in a press release. “Not to mention, I will be practicing in Bakugan Dragonoid in the morning on Friday and then I head over to the speedway to practice, qualify, and race in my beautiful #30 Rowdy Energy Toyota all in the same day.

“I cannot Thank Rowdy Energy, Kyle Busch, On Point Motorsports, Joe Nemechek, Daltile, and all of my amazing partners enough for their support to make this weekend happen. 180MPH one day and 40 feet in the air the next. You won’t want to miss it.”

This race will mark another important moment for Rowdy Energy. Busch’s beverage company previously served as the primary partner of Brian Brown during the Camping World Truck Series race at Knoxville in 2021. The part-time driver finished eighth overall in a race that featured 14 cautions for a total of 80 laps.

Murphy Has Made 35 Combined Starts in NASCAR

The Illinois native will head to Nashville Superspeedway to kick off his unique weekend, and he will continue to gain experience in the Camping World Truck Series. Murphy has made 28 starts in the series dating back to 2014, highlighted by an 11-race schedule in 2017.

Murphy has not experienced much luck in the Truck Series despite posting a career-best 13th-place finish at the Daytona Road Course in 2021 while driving for NEMCO Motorsports. 21 of his 28 starts have ended early due to either electrical or mechanical issues. This includes 12 straight between 2017 and 2019.

Murphy has also made limited starts in the Xfinity Series. He made his debut in 2016 while driving for Rick Ware Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway. He then made six starts in 2019 while splitting time between RWR, Mike Harmon Racing, and RSS Racing.

Murphy Has Turned Heads in Monster Jam

Congratulations @CamdenMurphy and Team Bakugan Dragonoid for taking the @MonsterEnergy 🏁RACING win 🏆 in El Paso 🙌#MonsterJam pic.twitter.com/XiCWrN8IuO — Monster Jam (@MonsterJam) October 10, 2021

While he has made limited starts in NASCAR, Murphy has focused on the Monster Jam competition. He has competed in the series since 2017, the same year that he won Rookie of the Year.

Murphy, who lists NASCAR driver Carl Edwards as one of his role models, previously controlled Pirate’s Curse before switching to Bakugan Dragonoid in 2019 and running a variety of entries in 2020. He turned heads in 2022 by posting runner-up finishes in both the Freestyle and High Jump Championships.

Murphy just finished third overall in the Monster Jam Stadium Series Yellow Championship, and he is about to take on a new challenge. He will compete in both the Camping World Truck Series and Monster Jam while representing multiple teams and partners. He will also put the No. 30 Rowdy Energy Toyota Tundra on display at Nissan Stadium so fans can see the race-used truck.

