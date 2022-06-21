Alex Labbe Has Strong Words About New NASCAR Partner

The trip to Nashville Superspeedway will feature the debut of a new NASCAR sponsor. Alex Labbe and DGM Racing will join forces with YoCo Vodka, a company created by music producer and Young Country Radio 96.7 founder Polow Da Don.

DGM Racing announced the news on June 21 and provided the first look at the No. 36 Chevrolet Camaro. Labbe will head to Nashville Superspeedway with a stock car featuring blue and white colors. The YoCo Vodka logos will take up space on the hood, rear, and sides while blue numbers will cover the roof and the doors.

@dgm_racing_ and @AlexLabbe36 have a new partner for Nashville. Music producer Polow Da Don's new vodka company, YoCo, will serve as the primary to promote the drink's launch. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/meiItYaVMM — John Newby (@JohnNewby_) June 21, 2022

Adding new partners is always good, but it holds greater importance for Labbe and DGM Racing. The 2017 Pinty’s Series champion entered the year on a part-time schedule, but he had hopes of adding even more starts. Labbe missed the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but adding YoCo as a primary partner opened up a path to make more starts.

“Were were on a partial schedule this year,” Labbe told Heavy ahead of the trip to Nashville. “We were planning on running 18 races, we’ve already added a couple. We were really, really wanting to go to Nashville, and we got that deal together in the last couple of weeks.

“It worked out really good for us because we want to race. We want to keep going. We have only missed one attempt this year. We only missed Charlotte, and we want to run as much as possible. So to have YoCo jump on board with us, it’s a huge help and it’s fun.”

The Show of Support Was a Major Moment for Labbe & DGM Racing

Labbe is a veteran Xfinity Series driver after making 124 starts and posting 11 top-10 finishes with a career-best of fifth at the Charlotte Roval. He has shown speed and contended for some strong runs throughout his career while driving for one of the sport’s smaller teams and working with fewer partners.

Having a new company join NASCAR and pick Labbe was a major moment for the driver and the team. They now have the opportunity to put YoCo Vodka on full display and create some conversations, starting at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25.

“It’s fun to know that they trust us,” Labbe added. “They want to be a part of our program. I feel like we’re always trying to do as good as we can. We’re a small team, but we’re always trying to achieve a little bit more and trying to stay on TV, stay in the top 15. So it’s fun to have a brand new company in NASCAR come on board with us.

“I just hope that we can build something for the future with them. That’d be awesome to just showcase them a little bit more on the national television in NASCAR and just help us keep going and achieve our goals and try to stay in that top 15 and go grab that top-five like we did a couple of years ago.”

Labbe Avoided Some Unexpected Issues at Nashville Superspeedway

Labbe, who is fresh off a top-10 finish at Portland International Raceway, dealt with some early struggles during the 2021 trip to Nashville Superspeedway. The feedback in the car was wildly different than what he had experienced at other oval tracks in his career. They also couldn’t quite get the rotation that they needed entering the turns.

While DGM Racing faced some adversity, they continued working on the No. 36 throughout the race and ultimately got it to a place where Labbe could turn in a 17th-place finish. They also avoided some brake issues that impacted both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers.

“Mario [Gosselin, DGM Racing’s owner] had a lot of experience there in his ARCA days, and he knew we would need to use a lot of brakes a lot more than a lot of people thought we were going to use[ them]. I guess we had a little bit different brake package on our car with more cooling, so that’s why I think we didn’t have these kinds of issues. But there were definitely a lot of people that expected that we were going to use a little less brake there going in the corner, and it was a lot of rotor issues. It was crazy.”

