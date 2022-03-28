DGM Racing Announces Major Change for Remaining NASCAR Schedule

DGM Racing has announced a major change for the remaining races on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. The organization will drop to only two full-time entries. The third entry will run a part-time schedule.

“DGM Racing has made the difficult decision to condense our operations from three entries to two full-time entries and a part-time third entry,” the Xfinity Series organization said in a statement. “This move allows us to strategically allocate our resources to be most competitive. Mason Massey, Alex Labbe, Kyle Weatherman, and Preston Pardus will still remain part of our 2022 driver lineup with this change. We continue to support Weatherman in his search to secure partners for the remainder of the season.”

This major change follows the trip to Circuit of the Americas when three DGM Racing entries competed. Ross Chastain took over the No. 92 Chevrolet while Labbe returned to the No. 36 Chevrolet. Pardus rounded out the group in the No. 91 Chevrolet.

DGM Racing confirmed on Twitter that the No. 36 and the No. 91 will be the full-time entries for the remainder of the schedule. The No. 92 will be the part-time entry, barring any changes later in the year.

DGM Racing’s Drivers Have Turned in Strong Performances

The Florida-based organization entered the 2022 Xfinity Series season with two returning drivers in Labbe and Pardus. The other two main drivers — Weatherman and Massey — were new additions after they spent 2021 with Mike Harmon Racing and BJ McLeod Motorsports, respectively.

Massey and Weatherman turned in strong performances during the trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway. They both finished inside of the top-10, taking the team’s total to 26 since 2016. Weatherman tied his career-best with an eighth-place finish while Massey posted a career-best sixth-place finish. Josh Bilicki, who kicked off the season at Daytona International Speedway, drove the No. 36 to a ninth-place finish in the opening race.

Chastain nearly made organization history during his lone start in the No. 92 Chevrolet. He controlled the entry at Circuit of the Americas and led 14 total laps. He was in position to potentially win DGM Racing’s first-ever Xfinity Series race, but contact from Landon Cassill sent him spinning in Turn 1. He dropped out of contention and ultimately ended the day 17th overall after starting second.

Labbe had a similar situation unfold. He ran in the top five with roughly 10 laps remaining in the Pit Boss 250, but a mechanical issue ended his afternoon. He broke a rear-end tube and had to head to the garage after completing 41 laps.

Pardus, who drove the No. 91 at COTA, finished 14th overall while replacing Massey. However, he was one of two DGM Racing drivers battling for the Pole Award during the final round of qualifying. He ultimately posted the seventh-fastest time.

The 2-Car Operation Will Debut at Richmond Raceway

DGM Racing unveiled its plans for the future, which NASCAR confirmed with the release of the entry list for the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on April 2. There are only two cars from DGM Racing trying to secure a spot in the 38-car field.

According to the list, Labbe will be back in the No. 36 as he tries to rebound from the mechanical issue that ended his day at COTA. Massey will be back in the No. 91 for his fifth start of the year, and he will bring back the Anderson Power Services scheme that he debuted at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Weatherman, who has made five starts for DGM Racing, entered the year with a limited schedule. He had sponsors on hand for five races, but he wanted to continue adding more. His ultimate goal was taking on the entire season, but he just wanted to make as many starts as possible for DGM Racing. However, he will miss the trip to Richmond Raceway.

