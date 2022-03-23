Anthony Alfredo Lands New Partner for Texas Trip

The No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will have a new partner for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas. Anthony Alfredo will highlight Pit Boss Grills as his new primary partner.

Our Motorsports announced the news on Wednesday, March 23. The team revealed Alfredo’s new Pit Boss scheme which he will use — fittingly — during the Pit Boss 250. The No. 23 features a massive Pit Boss logo on the hood and flames on the sides to provide a true grilling feel.

Alfredo will first showcase the scheme on Friday, March 25, during practice and qualifying sessions at 5 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET (FS1). He will then bring it back the following day for the 48-lap race at 4:30 p.m. ET (FS1).

“I’m really pumped to start growing with Pit Boss Grills,” Alfredo said in the press release. “They have great values and give people the opportunity to have high quality cooking at home. I can’t wait to have them on-board our Chevrolet Camaro and chase trophies together.”

Pit Boss Has a History Supporting NASCAR Drivers

What's up Pit Boss Nation? Don't miss Ep 3 of I Am Pit Boss. Experience the Bigger, Hotter, Heavier difference with NASCAR Cup Series driver @Aric_Almirola Watch tomorrow at 3 pm PST on https://t.co/auqNoAtNmb#PitBossNation #PitBossGrills #PitBoss #NASCAR #Racecar #StewartHaas pic.twitter.com/V6nLkaIB3b — Pit Boss Grills (@PitBossGrills) September 13, 2021

The debut of Alfredo’s Pit Boss Grills scheme continues a run in various NASCAR series. The Nevada-based company has supported multiple drivers over the years, including Timmy Hill in 2020 and Bayley Currey in 2019.

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger also ran a Pit Boss Grills scheme during the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas in 2021. He drove the yellow and black No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro to a second-place finish behind Kyle Busch after originally qualifying seventh overall.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola is the most high-profile driver to run a Pit Boss Grills scheme in a national series. He highlighted the brand three times during the 2021 Cup Series season — the Phoenix Raceway spring race, Atlanta Motor Speedway spring race, and July 4 Road America race.

Alfredo’s teammate, Jeb Burton, is also a member of the Pit Boss Grills family. He is an ambassador for the company, as is his wife Brandi, and he has highlighted some of the various grills and how he uses them on a daily basis.

Alfredo Has Some Progress To Make at COTA

Alfredo, who is in his first season with Our Motorsports, started 2022 with back-to-back strong performances. He finished seventh at Daytona International Speedway, and he followed it up with a fifth-place finish at Auto Club Speedway.

The driver of the No. 23 has not cracked the top-10 in the past three races. He finished 17th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 37th at Phoenix Raceway after multiple mechanical issues disrupted the weekend, and 16th at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway after recovering from a considerable amount of damage.

These recent finishes have dropped him in the championship standings. He was eighth after the trip to Las Vegas, but the issues at Phoenix and Atlanta dropped him to 17th overall, five spots below the playoff elimination line. Now he will strive to make positive moves at Circuit of the Americas, a track where he finished 18th overall in the inaugural Cup Series race in 2021.

