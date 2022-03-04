Our Motorsports Secures Massive, New Partnership

Our Motorsports has just secured a massive, new partnership. The three-car NASCAR Xfinity Series team has joined forces with the newly-formed Good Money Motorsports.

The Virginia-based company, co-founded by Arlis “Vic” Reynolds, owner of The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade Brewing Co. and Jack Perone Fulton, founder and CEO of International Championship Boxing LLC., will provide several services to Our Motorsports during the 2022 season. The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade will serve as the primary partner of the Our Motorsports cars while also taking part in track activations, which includes crossovers between NASCAR and the world of combat sports.

“Becoming one of only a handful of African Americans involved in team ownership in NASCAR, this, for me, is an opportunity for a childhood dream to come true,” Fulton said in a press release from Our Motorsports. “As a kid growing up in the south, Richard Petty was a childhood idol of mine and racing was something I wanted to do as a kid. Although I’ll never be behind the wheel of a race car, I’m comfortable living vicariously through our drivers.”

Our Motorsports Made Big Changes for 2022

The offseason was one of change for Our Motorsports. The NASCAR Xfinity Series team expanded from a multi-car operation with only one full-time driver to one featuring Jeb Burton, Anthony Alfredo, and Brett Moffitt all on full-time deals.

Along with bringing in new full-time drivers, Our Motorsports added a new co-owner. Mary Our took over as the owner of the No. 02 team and embraced the opportunity to help the organization potentially contend for wins.

Agreeing to a partnership with Good Money Motorsports only continues the progression for the third-year Xfinity Series team. This deal will help create new marketing opportunities for the Our Motorsports drivers while also providing crucial funding during the 2022 season.

“The financial investment Good Money Motorsports has made in our race team combined with the experience Vic and Jack bring, will help Our Motorsports reach its goals of winning races and competing for a championship,” team owner Chris Our said in a statement.

The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade Has a Strong History in NASCAR

The 2022 season will showcase the new partnership between Good Money Motorsports — and The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade by extension — but it will not be the brewing company’s first foray into the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The company has previously shown support for multiple drivers.

Ryan Sieg and Jeff Green both showcased The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade schemes during the 2019 season. Sieg’s No. 39 featured the company during multiple races, including trips to Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, and Richmond Raceway. Green, for comparison, ran a scheme for the brewing company during the summer race at Daytona International Speedway.

Brandon Brown and Brandonbilt Motorsports featured the company during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The No. 68 ran multiple schemes for The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade, including a trip to Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway.

Prior to the 2022 season, The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade released a statement announcing that it would not return to Brown’s No. 68. Reynolds addressed the situation surrounding Brown and his new sponsor in LGBcoin.io, saying that he doesn’t blame the Xfinity Series driver for his decision to focus on the new addition instead of the partners that got him to Victory Lane.

Reynolds stated that he would always view Brown as his brother. He also confirmed that The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade would remain involved in NASCAR. It just would not be with the No. 68 team.

