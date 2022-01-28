Jeb Burton Reunites With Another Key Partner at Our Motorsports

The driver of the No. 27 Our Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will have a familiar partner for select races in 2022. Jeb Burton will reunite with Alsco Uniforms while competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Burton announced the news on Thursday, January 27. He showed off the green stock car featuring the white Alsco Uniforms logo on the hood and a yellow version on the rear of the stock car. Our Motorsports also issued a press release and confirmed that Burton will reunite with the primary partner for the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Excited to have @alscoinc back with me for this season. What do you all think about the paint?! 🎨 @OurMotorsports pic.twitter.com/g5NMmBsWjr — Jeb Burton (@JebBurtonRacing) January 27, 2022

The Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race will take place on Saturday, March 5, at 4:30 p.m. ET. FS1 will provide coverage for the 200-lap event. The last time Burton took on the spring race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he finished 10th overall with an Alsco Uniforms scheme on the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

“Alsco Uniforms is so excited to have one of the premier up and coming drivers, Jeb Burton, as our Brand Ambassador and driver with Our Motorsports,” said Ben Fox, Director of Sales and Marketing, in a statement. “We couldn’t have asked for a better person and race team to showcase the products and services we offer.”

Burton Made Multiple Starts With Alsco Uniforms

Burton has worked with Alsco Uniforms for multiple years, spanning two of the national NASCAR series. This relationship includes two Truck Series races in 2020 and two in 2019 where Alsco shared the scheme with State Water Heaters.

The Virginia native most recently worked with Alsco Uniforms in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Burton made two starts in 2021 with the company as his primary partner. He first displayed an Alsco Uniforms scheme during the spring Las Vegas race and then brought it back for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course race.

“Alsco has been a great partner of mine the last couple of years,” Burton said in a statement from the team. “I am excited to have them back. We have had great success together on and off the track. It has been a lot of fun finding them business through my network of companies.”

Alsco Uniforms Joins Another Returning Partner

Burton continues to reunite with key partners ahead of his first season with Our Motorsports. Alsco Uniforms is only the latest company to jump on board and support the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro as Burton competes on a full-time basis for the second consecutive season.

Our Motorsports also announced on January 21 that one of Burton’s longtime partners would make the move to the No. 27 for the 2022 season. State Water Heaters would become a primary partner, starting with the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

The January 21 press release did not provide any other dates where the No. 27 will feature a State Water Heaters scheme. The announcement simply clarified that the deal is for multiple races.

“We’re very grateful for the support State Water Heaters is providing this season,” said Chris Our, owner of Our Motorsports, in a statement. “State has been a long time supporter of the Burton family and were pleased to welcome them to our family as well.”

