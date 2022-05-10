Aric Almirola Lands New Sponsor for Final Full-Time Season

The driver of the No. 10 Ford Mustang just added a new partner for the remainder of his final Cup Series season. Aric Almirola has welcomed Renegade Insurance on a deal featuring both primary and associate sponsorships.

Renegade Insurance announced the news with a press release on May 10. The company stated that it would serve as an associate partner for the remaining races in 2022, starting with the trip to Kansas Speedway. Renegade Insurance will then take over the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for the Southern 500 weekend at Darlington Raceway (September 3-4).

Challenge the past, go faster, and perform better. We’re excited to welcome @RenegadeIns as a partner of @Aric_Almirola and the No. 10 team. pic.twitter.com/hdJkpEywNk — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 10, 2022

“This is my 11th full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series, but it never gets old bringing a new partner into the sport,” Almirola said in a press release. “Renegade is an ambitious company that is striving for the same thing we are – to be the best and deliver results. It’s an honor to have them on my racecar.”

Almirola Faces Solid Odds To Win Renegade Insurance’s Debut

While Renegade Insurance will not take over as the primary partner until the playoffs, the company will make its debut as an associate partner during the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. He will take on the 1.5-mile track while facing solid odds to reach Victory Lane.

According to BetMGM, Almirola faces 66-1 odds to win the Cup Series race at Kansas. He sits in a tie with Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski, and Daniel Suarez behind other big names such as Kurt Busch (33-1), Christopher Bell (20-1), Kevin Harvick (16-1), and several others. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson holds the top spot at 6-1 odds.

Almirola has made 20 Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway. He has completed all but three of the races while posting seven top-10 finishes. His career-best is a sixth-place finish during the 2020 season. Now he will aim to surpass these numbers while continuing to keep himself in reach of the playoffs.

Almirola Remains in Playoff Contention

The addition of Renegade Insurance takes place amid a consistent season by Almirola. He is fresh off an 11th-place finish at Darlington Raceway, and he remains in contention for a spot in the 16-driver playoff field after turning in multiple strong performances.

Almirola kicked off his year with three straight top-10 finishes, starting with a fifth-place run in the Daytona 500. He has since completed every race while posting top-25 finishes each week. This run includes an eighth-place finish at Martinsville Speedway and a 13th-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway.

Almirola is currently 12th in the championship standings with 311 points. He is only two behind Kevin Harvick and 16 behind Christopher Bell, two other drivers who have yet to reach Victory Lane in 2022. Additionally, Almirola is tied with Daniel Suarez for 15th in the Cup Series with 32 stage points accumulated through 12 races.

This season is a major change from 2021 when Almirola dealt with numerous issues. He was involved in five crashes in the first 13 races, and he remained outside the top 25 in points until the 22nd event on the schedule. However, Almirola turned his season around with a win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which locked him into the playoffs.

