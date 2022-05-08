Brad Keselowski Announces New Partnership for Kansas

The No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang will have a new partner for the trip to Kansas Speedway. Brad Keselowski will partner with King’s Hawaiian bread and showcase the pretzel rolls.

Keselowski met with media members on May 8 ahead of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. He spent time talking about how moderation is key when ingesting King’s Hawaiian rolls, something he learned from personal experience back in the early 2000s. He then took everyone outside and unveiled the new, orange and blue King’s Hawaiian scheme that he will use during two Cup Series races.

“We’re thrilled to announce this partnership with such a fun and reputable company,” said Steve Newmark, President of RFK Racing, in a press release. “I think I speak for many across our sport and country that the King’s Hawaiian brand immediately brings to mind quality and great taste, and we can’t wait to promote their classic offerings and new products to our entire fanbase.”

The Scheme Will Show Up During 2 Races

As Keselowski revealed during his press conference on May 8, he will first debut the King’s Hawaiian pretzel sliders scheme during the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 15 (3 p.m. ET). Kansas is a track where Keselowski has two previous victories. He captured the 2011 race and then returned to Victory Lane in 2019.

Along with his two wins at Kansas, Keselowski has finished inside the top 10 in 13 of his 24 starts while only failing to finish one race. He has an average finish of 11.5 at the track and a total of 327 laps led.

Keselowski will then bring the scheme back for another race later in the year. He will head to Nashville Superspeedway on June 26 (5 p.m. ET). Keselowski finished 23rd overall in the inaugural Cup Series race at Nashville in 2021, but he has two previous Xfinity Series starts at the 1.33-mile track. He reached Victory Lane twice — 2008 and 2013 — and took home the iconic Les Paul guitar trophies.

The 2012 Cup Series champion will strive to surpass his previous performance during the first weekend of NBC coverage. He will climb into the bright orange and blue Ford Mustang and head out onto the grid for practice, qualifying, and another 300 laps of Cup Series action.

Keselowski First Honored a Legend

The race at Kansas serves as the debut of the new orange and blue scheme, but Keselowski first headed to Darlington and honored a legend. He showed up at The Lady in Black with a blue and white Socios scheme paying tribute to Mark Martin.

The scheme in question partially recreated the Viagra scheme that Martin used during part of the 2004 season. Martin took the scheme to Victory Lane at Dover Motor Speedway after leading 19 total laps, and Keselowski had the goal of repeating this feat at Darlington Raceway.

Keselowski was one of the multiple drivers that chose to honor Martin during the race weekend. Alex Bowman showcased the white, blue, and red Valvoline scheme while Brett Moffitt recreated the Jolly Rancher scheme that Martin used during his rookie season.

