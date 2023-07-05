Austin Dillon Takes on a New Racing Challenge

Austin Dillon is set to take on a new racing challenge ahead of the trip to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. He will make his Camping World SRX Series debut while joining a packed lineup.

According to a press release, Dillon will make his SRX Series debut during the August 10 event at Eldora Speedway. He will return to his dirt racing roots, and he will try to contend against a variety of full-time and guest drivers alike.

“We are very happy to announce that Austin Dillion will be joining us at Eldora Speedway,” said Don Hawk, SRX Chief Executive Officer, in a press release.

“Eldora is not new to Austin — it’s a place that he’s found success and had some great career moments. It’s my belief that Austin can jump in at Eldora against the best in the business and be right in the hunt from the drop of the green flag.”

The Eldora Lineup Includes Multiple Familiar Faces

The North Carolina native will make his SRX Series debut at the half-mile banked dirt oval, and he will take control of one of the purpose-built race cars. He will also face off with some familiar faces.

The Eldora Speedway entry list features full-time drivers in Marco Andretti, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart, Paul Tracy, and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Dillon is one of three announced guest drivers for the event. He also joins Matt Kenseth and Tony Kanaan, who each make their respective returns to the SRX Series lineup. Kenseth, in particular, made his series debut during the 2022 season with three starts.

Like Dillon, Keselowski will make his SRX Series debut during the 2023 season. The 2012 Cup Series champion will run full-time while driving the No. 6 entry with a blue Camping World scheme.

Dillon Has Experience at Eldora Speedway

Dillon spent time early in his racing career competing on dirt tracks. He has continued to compete on the unique surface, albeit on a smaller scale, since moving up to the three national NASCAR series.

Eldora Speedway is a track where Dillon has achieved some success in limited opportunities. He made three starts between 2013-2015, and he delivered top-10 finishes each time.

This run includes a win during the 2013 season when he led 64 of the 139 laps in the No. 39 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. He ultimately crossed the finish line first ahead of Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman.

Dillon has also made four starts at the dirt version of Bristol Motor Speedway. He finished 14th during the 2022 Truck Series race while driving for Young’s Motorsports, and he posted a top-three finish in the most recent Cup Series race at the track.

“I love dirt racing. It’s so much fun, and Eldora Speedway has been such a key place for my dirt racing career over the years,” Dillon said in a press release.

“I’m thrilled to be able to join SRX Racing at a track that has a lot of history and means so much to me personally. I can’t wait to make more memories at Eldora Speedway and battle along some of the most accomplished names in motorsports.”