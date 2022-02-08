BJ McLeod Has His Daytona 500 Scheme

The No. 78 Ford Mustang has a bright, new look for the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20. He will join forces with Motorsport Games and Xbox to highlight “NASCAR 21: Ignition.”

Live Fast Motorsports showed off the new design on Tuesday, February 8. The Cup Series scheme features the “NASCAR 21: Ignition” graphics on the side and hood of the black stock car. Xbox logos sit on the bumper area and rear quarter panels. Additionally, there is some Xbox green in the form of the roof number and some stripes on the bottom of the No. 78 Ford.

In celebration of the primary scheme, Motorsport Games and Xbox will make the NASCAR video game available for all. “NASCAR 21: Ignition” will be part of Xbox Free Play weekend from February 17-20. The fans will have the opportunity to take part in the Daytona 500 while celebrating the start of the 2022 Cup Series season.

This scheme is part of an expanded partnership with Motorsport Games. Live Fast Motorsports and the video game developer will have a strong relationship during the 2022 Cup Series season, which will feature extra time at the track, an open line of communication between the two teams, and expanded access to the Live Fast Motorsports garage.

McLeod Has Showcased the Video Game at Multiple Races

Motorsport Games served as a primary partner of McLeod and Live Fast Motorsports for multiple races in 2021. This list includes one race highlighting “NASCAR Heat 5” and three with the “NASCAR 21: Ignition” scheme.

Xbox was also a partner of the No. 78 during the 2021 Daytona 500. The console developer also advertised its Free Play weekend on McLeod’s stock car while sharing a space with the “NASCAR Heat 5” branding.

Once Motorsport Games released “NASCAR 21: Ignition” on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the video game developer switched up the scheme and highlighted the new video game for three consecutive races. McLeod headed to Talladega Superspeedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and Kansas Speedway with the black, blue, red, yellow, and green scheme.

McLeod Is Fresh off a Trip to Los Angeles

The season-opening Daytona 500 doesn’t take place until February 20, but McLeod has faced off with some of the best drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series while taking part in a unique trip to Los Angeles.

The driver of the No. 78 headed to the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 5-6 for the Busch Light Clash. He joined 35 other chartered teams for practice, qualifying on the first day before suiting up for his heat race to kick off the second.

McLeod took part in the first of four heat races on Sunday, February 6. He lined up on the second-to-last row next to rookie driver Todd Gilliland. McLeod finished ninth overall in the SkyView Partners Ford while Kyle Busch easily won.

McLeod returned to the orange stock car for the first of two Last Chance Qualifiers. He started on the last row next to Corey LaJoie, but he did not finish the race. McLeod completed four of the laps but ended the race early. He joined Aric Almirola, who had to leave the race after contact with Todd Gilliland sent his stock car into the wall.

