Black Rifle Coffee’s Motorsports Support Brings Back Classic Series

Black Rifle Coffee Company has used its presence in motorsports to create another unique video. The company that sponsors Noah Gragson and Travis Pastrana among many others has joined forces with BJ Baldwin to bring back his “Ballistic” series.

“Recoil Reloaded: Sand & Sky,” which became available on March 7, pairs the eight-time off-road racing champion with BRCC co-founder Mat Best as they attempt to track down a stolen shipment of coffee “powerful enough to clone” people.

The two men race through the streets of El Centro, Cali., in Baldwin’s 2019 Porsche 991.2 Turbo S before going head-to-head with Baldwin’s 900-horsepower Black Rifle Coffee trophy truck. They also slide under a big rig for good measure.

The race for the stolen coffee starts in city streets, but it covers a variety of areas. An abandoned power plant stands out as one set piece, as do some desert dunes. The short film even features Baldwin jumping three stories high to get past a train.

“Yes, we took the Porsche into the desert, and it was frickin’ awesome,” Baldwin said in a statement. “’Recoil Reloaded’ was only limited by imagination and the ‘all-in’ attitude of Black Rifle Coffee Company.”

“Being a fan of the Recoil series, it was an honor and a no-brainer to bring it back with B.J.,” added BRCC co-founder Jarred Taylor. “B.J. was totally open to our comedic approach alongside wild-and-crazy driving. I truly believe our unique take on Recoil Reloaded will spawn a new form of entertaining motorsports action videos.”



BRCC Signed Several Motorsports Athletes

Baldwin is a newer addition to the Black Rifle Coffee Company motorsports lineup after signing with the company in April 2021. He brings in a different audience than some of his fellow athletes considering that he is a two-time Baja 1000 winner and the defending Best in the Desert Trophy Truck championship (Trick Truck class) winner.

Noah Gragson joined the fold in 2020 prior to winning his first career Xfinity Series race. Three-time Craftsman Truck Series champion Matt Crafton joined ahead of the 2022 Truck Series season while Pastrana joined in January 2022.

The list of athletes also includes freestyle jetskier Mark Gomez; action sports athletes Phil Smage and Troy ‘Smalls’ Neault; freestyle motocross competitor Jayden ‘Jayo’ Archer; skateboarder-turned-rally racer Bucky Lasek; Green Beret-turned-rally racer Mike Glover; rally racer Tom Williams; rally racer “Texas Dave” Carapetyan; and rally co-driver Rhianon Gelsomino.

BRCC Has Joined Forces With Multiple Athletes for Unique Videos

“Recoil Reloaded” is only the latest example of BRCC working with its sponsored athletes to create content. There has also been a podcast focused on Noah Gragson’s rise to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the Nashville race weekend featuring Gragson, Matt Crafton, and Ty Dillon.

Pastrana, who had BRCC as his primary partner during the 2023 Daytona 500, has also taken part in creating unique videos. This includes “The Final Send,” in which he plays a Texas sheriff trying to chase down a WWII veteran played by off-road racer “Texas” Dave Carapetyan.

Another example was a collaboration between Pastrana and the Hoonigan Media Machine. The veteran competitor tore around Fort Lauderdale in a 1983 Subaru GL wagon while filming “Gymkhana 2022” while Black Rifle Coffee Company, Yokohama, Pit Viper, and Monster Jam all played meaningful roles in bringing the project to life.