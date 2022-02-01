The Money Team Racing Announces Partnership for Daytona 500 Debut

The Money Team Racing is about to take on the Daytona 500. The team founded by boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather has announced a partnership with Pit Viper Sunglasses and driver Kaz Grala.

The NASCAR Cup Series team issued a press release on February 2 and confirmed that Grala will be behind the wheel of the No. 50 Chevrolet for the Daytona 500. He will work with crew chief Tony Eury Jr., who has 160 Cup Series races on his resume and two wins with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The co-owner of TMT Racing, William Auchmoody, will serve as the team’s general manager during the part-time schedule. Brent Johnson of ONE Entertainment will handle Brand Mayweather activations along with James “P-Reala” McNair, president of The Money Team.

“I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me,” Mayweather said in a statement. “With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand.”

TMT Racing’s No. 50 Chevrolet will use an ECR engine as it heads to the track for the first time. StarCom Racing’s Michael and Matt Kohler and Bill Woehlemann will provide support due to their vested interest in Mayweather’s new team. Grala previously tested a Gen 7 stock car for StarCom Racing during a trip to the Charlotte Roval on October 11-12.

Pit Viper Will Join TMT Racing for Multiple Races

A key part of this journey to the NASCAR Cup Series will be adding a partner to provide critical support. Pit Viper Sunglasses, the brand that also sponsors Toni Breidinger in the ARCA Menards Series, will take over the No. 50 Chevrolet Camaro for multiple races during the 2022 season. The Daytona 500 will only be the first on the limited schedule.

“Pit Viper was born with a need for speed, a love of high consequence elbow rubbing, and the type of wild style that’s known to cure chronic understimulation,” said JP, Partnerships Director at Pit Viper, in a statement to Heavy. “We’re naturally keen on shaking up the party, which is why we’re hyped to be partnering with TMT Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series.

“With NASCAR growing into new audiences worldwide, Pit Viper is excited to be joining forces with Floyd Mayweather, Kaz Grala, and the whole TMT Racing crew to bring new a flavor and style to the Cup Series. Look out for the hottest car on the track, [No.] 50, making its debut at this year’s Daytona 500!”

Pit Viper has not revealed the other races that will feature the No. 50 TMT Racing Chevrolet Camaro. This update will take place at a later date as the team focuses on qualifying for the Daytona 500 and making waves during the season-opening race.

Grala Has 4 Career Cup Series Starts

A driver with multiple starts across all of the national series, Grala has only made four starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, he has posted two top-10 finishes — one at the Daytona Road Course for Richard Childress Racing and one at Talladega Superspeedway for Kaulig Racing.

While Grala’s two races at Daytona International Speedway both ended early due to damage, he has previous success at the track in different series. He won the 2017 Truck Series race at Daytona after winning the pole position for GMS Racing, becoming the youngest driver to reach Victory Lane at the World Center of Racing. Grala also posted top-five finishes in both of his Xfinity Series races at Daytona during the 2018 season.

“It’s an honor to be behind the wheel for Floyd Mayweather’s entrance into NASCAR. It’s a really exciting time in our sport as it globalizes and reaches new audiences,” Grala said in a statement. “I know Floyd is here to win, and I absolutely feel that everyone involved in this program is capable of making that happen. We know we will need some time to grow together as a new organization, but I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of building this team from the ground up.”

READ NEXT: Trackhouse Racing Announces Partnership With UFC’s Dana White