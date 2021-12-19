Brian Keselowski Shares Sad Update About Bob Keselowski

Brian Keselowski, a former NASCAR driver and the brother of Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski, has provided a sad health update about their father. He revealed that former ARCA Menards Series champion Bob Keselowski has faced cancer for the past two years and is nearing the end of his battle.

“It is with profound sadness and a broken heart to inform everyone that my dad, Bob Keselowski is nearing the end of his amazing, fast paced life,” Brian tweeted on December 18. “He has battled Cancer for the past 2 years and he fought the good fight as hard as he could. Unfortunately, there isn’t much more fight left so my family and I are preparing ourselves and making sure dad is not in any pain until his time comes. Please say a prayer and keep us in your thoughts during this very difficult time.”

Keselowski primarily spent his career in the ARCA Menards Series, but he also dabbled in the national NASCAR series. He made one Cup Series in 1994 while driving the No. 52 Means Racing Ford. Keselowski turned in a 41st-place finish at Pocono after engine issues ended his day early.

Keselowski also spent five years in the Truck Series (1995-1999) and made 86 starts with one win. He reached Victory Lane at Richmond Raceway in 1997 while driving the No. 29 Dodge and holding off Jack Sprague.

Keselowski Reached Double-Digit Wins in the ARCA Menards Series

22 years ago today, Bob Keselowski won the 1997 Virginia Is For Lovers 200 @ Richmond, Keselowski's only NASCAR Truck Series win. pic.twitter.com/hHm0sMqen6 — Andrew (@Basso488) September 4, 2019

Keselowski made his debut in the ARCA Menards Series in 1980 at the age of 28 during a race in Michigan. He returned for one race in 1985 and then began competing on a full-time basis in 1986 for K-Automotive Racing.

Keselowski made a total of 170 starts in the ARCA Menards Series and secured a total of 24 wins. He reached Victory Lane at such tracks as Michigan International Speedway, Berlin Raceway, and Winchester Speedway among many others. Though Keselowski achieved the most success at Pocono Raceway, where he won five separate times.

The 70-year-old’s best season in the ARCA Menards Series took place in 1989. He started all 17 races and reached Victory Lane four times. He also secured a total of nine top-10 finishes and six top-fives. Keselowski capped off the year with the championship trophy after holding off Bob Brevak.

Keselowski Continued to Compete After Securing His Championship

While Keselowski did not compete in NASCAR after the 1999 Truck Series season, he continued to push for faster speeds at Land Speed events. This includes a trip to Maine in July 2021 when Keselowski came within reach of 270 mph.

According to WAGM, the former champion competed in one of Brian’s former race cars. He built a new rear clip and then put a new body on the vehicle to create a land speed car, which he used to nearly hit a major milestone.

“I was hoping to break 270 when I came here,” Keselowski told the news channel in July. “The record is 269. 6 and I went 269.3. I really wanted to do 270. That was my goal, so I am going keep leaning on it and pushing on it and see if I can get there.”

