NASCAR Releases First Advertisement for Busch Light Clash

NASCAR has set the stage for the first-ever Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The sanctioning body has released a new TV spot advertising the race which shows off a rendering of the quarter-mile track.

The clip starts with glimpses of the Hollywood sign and palm trees in front of the city skyline. An unseen grand marshal yells at the drivers to start their engines while a narrator talks about how the spotlights will shine on something that “LA has never seen” on February 6.

Here's @NASCAR's new spot for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. ➖ NASCAR is set to start running ads on local L.A.-area TV/radio stations, billboards/metro trains, plus targeted digital/social. pic.twitter.com/otMLZa6CuD — Adam Stern (@A_S12) December 18, 2021

While the video has the goal of driving ticket sales and filling out the stadium that can hold more than 90,000 fans, it also provides the first look at the track where 23 drivers will compete during the main event on February 6. The rendering showed a covered outer area featuring all of the sponsor logos, the racing surface on the inside, and a paved infield with some haulers and pit boxes.

The Video Did Not Highlight Where Teams Will Make Pit Stops

With the video having the goal of selling tickets, it was expected that there would not be glimpses of the garage areas or pit road. NASCAR hasn’t fully detailed this process for the heat races or the main event.

Why this matters is that the Cup Series drivers have made some excited comments about the Next Gen car after a two-day test at Charlotte Motor Speedway on December 15 and 17. Brad Keselowski compared the cars to those from 2005 while Tyler Reddick said that the cars are “on edge” and that it’s a good thing.

The drivers showed that the cars are on edge with several spins during the two-day session. Reddick accounted for multiple while William Byron, Chase Elliott, Corey LaJoie, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. all had spins of their own. Kyle Busch came close in the No. 18 Toyota Camry, but he managed to save the vehicle and continue with his lap.

There is a likely possibility that there will be several incidents at the LA Memorial Coliseum as the drivers navigate the quarter-mile track. Some may slide while others may collide while trying to gain the slightest advantage.

The Busch Light Clash Will Feature at Least 1 Performance

We are 5️⃣ 0️⃣ days from the #BuschLightClash at the LA Coliseum! 🔥 Are you ready? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/leVK5U7ZEb — NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 18, 2021

Along with the action on the track that will cost at least $1 million to build, the Busch Light Clash will also feature at least one live performance for the fans in attendance. NASCAR has already confirmed that Pitbull will perform a 45-minute concert before the main event, but there may be another musical guest waiting in the wings.

According to Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal, there will be a break during the Busch Light Clash on February 6. This interlude will provide an opportunity for a 10-minute type halftime performance for the assembled fans. Stern does not have the identity of the performer.

The addition of a second performer fits with the level of effort that NASCAR is putting into the Busch Light Clash. The sanctioning body is leaning hard into this exhibition event, which will potentially bring the sport to a multitude of first-time viewers in Southern California.

