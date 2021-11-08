Brad Keselowski Brings Back Massive Beer Glass for Final Penske Start

The NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix on November 7 marked the end of an era for Brad Keselowski. He made his final start for Team Penske, and he used the opportunity to bring back the massive beer glass from his 2012 championship celebration.

Several photos and videos surfaced on social media after Kyle Larson’s championship win that showed Keselowski and his crew toasting by pit road with some Miller Lite. The 2012 champion had his massive Miller Lite glass in hand, bringing his time with Team Penske to a fitting end.

The No. 2 team did not take part in the final drinking session by themselves. They also brought over Keselowski’s teammates in Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, as well as members of their respective teams. Blaney’s crew chief, Todd Gordon, also took part as he marked the end of his time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Keselowski capped off his time in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford with a 10th-place run at Phoenix. This outing marked his 16th top-10 of the season and helped him end the year sixth overall in the championship standings, one spot ahead of Blaney.

Keselowski’s Miller Lite Glass Became Iconic After 2012

The NASCAR veteran confirmed after the race that the glass he drank out of at Phoenix was the same one that he used to celebrate his championship in 2012. It is the glass that he took on “SportsCenter” while creating an iconic moment in the sport’s history.

“I’ve got a little buzz going on, I’ve been drinking for a little bit,” Keselowski said while laughing to start his interview on November 18, 2012. “But it’s been pretty good, man. Look at these guys behind me. They’re excited. I’m excited. This has been one hell of day, I’ve got one hell of a team, and it doesn’t get any better than this.”

As Keselowski continued to explain how his team fought through adversity to lock up the trophy, he took drinks from the massive glass partially filled with alcohol. Nine years later, Keselowski drank from the same glass, albeit in a different type of celebration. This occasion focused more on the good times with Team Penske and the relationships that Keselowski built off of the track.

Keselowski Revealed Some Significant News During the Celebration

The massive glass returning created excitement among NASCAR fans, but it was not the only intriguing part of Keselowski’s post-race celebration. He also took time to meet with media members on pit road and provided a significant update about the upcoming season.

Keselowski revealed that his current partners will not go with him to Roush Fenway Racing when he takes on a role as a driver-owner. Discount Tire, Miller Lite, Autotrader, Dent Wizard, and Wurth among others will remain with Team Penske.

“No, Roger Penske and I had that discussion,” Keselowski told media members. “I didn’t want to do any of that kind of stuff. We’ll find a way to make it work.”

The future driver of the No. 6 has already made some moves to add new partners for this next chapter of his life. He already has Violet Defense for multiple races through the 2023 season, and he will reveal more in the coming weeks.

