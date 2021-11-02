Brad Keselowski Lands New Crew Chief for 2022

The No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang will feature a new driver and a new crew chief in 2022. The championship-winning organization has announced that Matt McCall will join forces with Brad Keselowski during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season as the 2012 champion takes on a driver-owner role.

RFR issued a press release on Tuesday, November 2, confirming the addition to the team. McCall will finish out the 2021 season as the crew chief for Kurt Busch at Chip Ganassi Racing, but he will move to RFR ahead of 2022. He will be the crew chief for Keselowski and will try to secure his fourth consecutive season with a win.

McCall has worked with Busch since 2019, combining with the 2004 Cup Series champion to win a race each season and reach the playoffs. They reached Victory Lane at Kentucky in 2019, Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2020, and Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2021. The duo also combined for 51 top-10 and 19 top-five finishes.

McCall Previously Worked With Another Former RFR Driver

The 2022 season will not be the first time that McCall has worked as a crew chief for a former Roush Fenway Racing driver. He spent four seasons (2015-2018) at Chip Ganassi Racing with Jamie McMurray, who previously drove for RFR in 2006-2009.

McMurray and McCall did not reach Victory Lane together, but they achieved success on the race track. They combined for 47 top-10 finishes and 11 top-fives. McMurray and McCall also reached the playoffs in 2015, 2016, and 2017. They missed the 2018 playoffs and finished the year 20th in points.

Prior to becoming a crew chief, McCall worked as a race engineer. He served as the lead race engineer on the No. 31 car at Richard Childress Racing, which featured Ryan Newman as the driver. The Rocket Man finished the 2014 season second in points behind champion Kevin Harvick while posting 16 top-10s and five top-fives.

RFR Has More Announcements To Make About 2022

While RFR provided a significant amount of information about the 2022 season, the organization has more to reveal. There are no details available about who will serve as the crew chief for Chris Buescher and the No. 17 car.

Buescher started the 2021 season working with Luke Lambert, continuing a relationship that began in 2020. They combined for seven top-10 finishes in the first 31 races of the season, but RFR moved Lambert to the No. 6 team ahead of the trip to the Charlotte Roval.

Buescher started working with Scott Graves — Ryan Newman’s previous crew chief, during the playoff race, and he posted his best finish of the season. He took third while Kyle Larson captured the checkered flag, his seventh of the season.

The driver of the No. 17 team has spent four races with Graves, resulting in three strong performances and a crash. He finished third at the Charlotte Roval, 21st at Texas Motor Speedway, 12th at Kansas Speedway, and ninth at Martinsville Speedway. Now Buescher and Graves will cap off the 2021 season together with a race at Phoenix on November 7.

RFR has not announced if Graves or Lambert will return to the No. 17 team for 2022. These details will come at a later date. The organization noted in a press release that it is still solidifying the roster for the 2022 season and will make more announcements in the future.

