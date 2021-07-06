Chase Elliott Facing Off With Bill Elliott in One-Off Race

Fresh off a win at Road America, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is taking on a new challenge. He will face off with his father, Bill Elliott, on the race track. They will both compete in the season finale of the Camping World SRX Series. Their matchup will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on July 17, one day prior to a Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

According to Jayski, Awesome Bill from Dawsonville and his son have only faced off against each other on the race track one time before. They faced off in the Alabama Pro 125 Late Model race at South Alabama Speedway on Oct. 20, 2013. Elliott won while his father finished fourth overall. Now they will compete once again in a new racing series.

They say don’t mix family and business, but Awesome Bill couldn’t resist! Who’s ready for a father son showdown!? Chase Elliott will join his dad July 17th at @RaceFairgrounds! 👨‍👦🏎 @chaseelliott @BillElliott9 pic.twitter.com/H8KaFIxkvd — Camping World SRX Series (@SRXracing) July 6, 2021

“Racing is such a big part of our lives and I’m genuinely excited to compete with my dad in the SRX race at Nashville,” Elliott said in a press release. “We’ve been together at racetracks hundreds of times and only once before have we competed on the same track together. It’s an awesome opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Bill Has Competed in Every SRX Event of the Inaugural Season

While the defending Cup Series champion will take on SRX for the first time, his father has far more experience. Bill has started every race of the inaugural season, posting a best finish of 11th. Now he will face off with his son at a track where they both have experience.

Bill previously made seven Cup Series starts at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, with a best finish of fifth in the 1983 Marty Robbins 420. Similarly, his son has made several starts at the track in Super Late Model, winning the All American 400 in 2013.

“My experience at Nashville is pretty dusty, so I might have to lean on Chase to give me some pointers from his time there in a Late Model,” Bill said, per Jayski. “It could be a bit of a role reversal with him teaching me.

“But it truly is a wonderful opportunity to be able to race with my son at Nashville. Obviously, I’m incredibly proud of all that he’s accomplished. For years, he watched me and now I’m watching him. But for one night in Nashville, we’ll both have the same viewpoint.”

Elliott Recreated History During the 2020 Cup Series Season

1988:

▪️Lakers win #NBAFinals

▪️Dodgers win #WorldSeries

▪️No. 9 car wins CART title

▪️Elliott wins #NASCAR Cup championship in No. 9 car 2020:

▪️Lakers win #NBAFinals

▪️Dodgers win #WorldSeries

▪️No. 9 car wins #IndyCar title

▪️Elliott wins #NASCAR Cup championship in No. 9 car pic.twitter.com/siLBonSjlu — Chad Smith (@Chad200) November 8, 2020

The 2020 season came to an end at Phoenix Raceway. Chase Elliott raced to the checkered flag and held off Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, and Joey Logano to capture the Bill France Cup. He became a champion for the first time in his life and recreated history in the process.

Elliott won the Cup Series championship the same year that the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Finals and the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series. 32 years prior, Bill won the Cup Series championship while driving the No. 9. The Dodgers won the 1988 World Series while the Lakers won the NBA Finals.

The two Cup Series champions will have far less at stake when they face off in the Camping World SRX Series. Instead of points, they will fight for bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table. They will face off on July 17 while CBS Sports and Paramount+ provide coverage (8 p.m. ET).

READ NEXT: Christopher Bell Supports Children’s Miracle Network With New Scheme