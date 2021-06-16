Camping World SRX Releases Behind The Scenes Series

The Camping World SRX Series, co-created by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and Hendrick Motorsports consultant Ray Evernham, is only one race into its inaugural season. However, SRX is already providing some behind-the-scenes access. The series revealed on Wednesday, June 16, that it would create and release a miniseries documenting the first races.

The first episode of All-Access: Behind the Scenes with Superstar Racing showcased the trip to Stafford Speedway and the first competitive laps around a short track in the custom-built race cars. The early portions of the episode also focused on two-time Daytona 500 champion Michael Waltrip, who had to readjust to controlling a race car after so many years away.





All-Access: Behind the Scenes with Superstar Racing (Part 1)

“I was nervous yesterday because I hadn’t been in a car in forever,” Waltrip said during the debut episode. “When I first went down the back straightaway, I remember thinking, ‘wow, thing’s got a lot of power. It really gets rolling pretty good when you haven’t been in anything [other] than just your street car.”

Waltrip explained in the video that he had to make some adjustments due to being the tallest of the drivers and “barely fitting” in the stock car. Once they moved the pedals and worked around his size, he was able to get even more speed out of the vehicle.

The First Camping World SRX Series Race Featured a Local Star

And the night belongs to @doug_coby!! pic.twitter.com/eZndR0LZEe — Camping World SRX Series (@SRXracing) June 13, 2021

The outing at Stafford Speedway kicked off the partnership between Camping World SRX and CBS Sports with a partially surprising outcome. Several members of racing’s elite entered the event, a list that included a Hall of Famer, an Indy 500 champion, and a two-time Daytona 500 winner among others. However, a six-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, Doug Coby, took the first race in series history. Though Coby is a local racer with a multitude of starts at Stafford Speedway.

The 41-year-old part-time racer set himself up for the win by capturing the second heat race and locking up the best starting position for the main event. According to Frontstretch, Coby proceeded to lead the most laps during the feature, holding off Greg Biffle and Stewart in the process. Bobby Labonte and Ernie Francis Jr. finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Coby actually teased his future success prior to the start of the race. The behind-the-scenes video on YouTube showed him talking to Bill Elliott and other drivers about Stafford Speedway and how to find success. He joked in the video about how he is an “expert” at the short track due to his considerable experience there but that he would struggle if the series headed to Darlington Raceway.

SRX’s Biggest Stars Dealt With On-Track Issues

Despite showcasing improved speed after making adjustments to his stock car, Waltrip did not finish the 100-lap main event. He spun fellow driver Paul Tracy during the first heat race and then he spun again during the feature race, taking significant damage to the rear of his vehicle in the process. Waltrip and Elliott were the only two drivers unable to complete all of the laps.

Similarly, Marco Andretti dealt with issues of his own during the late stages of the inaugural race. The cameras showed him spinning and colliding with the wall at the short track. A wide-angle camera then showed Andretti heading away from the scene of the incident with smoke pouring out of his race car. Sparks shot out from underneath. Andretti ultimately finished 10th, just ahead of Waltrip and Elliott.

With the first race complete, the Camping World SRX Series will continue with its inaugural season. There are five events remaining, starting with a race at Knoxville Speedway on Saturday, June 19. CBS Sports will provide coverage for the event, which takes place at 8 p.m. ET.

