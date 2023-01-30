Chase Elliott Has a Brand-New Hooters Scheme for 2023

The return of the NASCAR Cup Series is mere days away, and Hooters has celebrated the occasion by releasing a brand-new scheme for Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

Hooters unveiled the new look on January 30 ahead of the trip to Los Angeles. This special scheme celebrates the 40th anniversary of Hooters, and it has the appropriate nickname of the Night Owl. Though there are some bright flashes of color that stand out.

As Elliott told The Garage Guys ahead of the scheme release, this new car essentially combines elements from previous years. There is the black base that took center stage during the 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race while the old-school logo from the 2022 season makes its return. Finally, there are some light blue highlights that celebrate the 40th anniversary.

Elliott Has Multiple Years Remaining on His Deal

The 2023 season continues a long relationship between Elliott and Hooters, which has featured numerous paint schemes and the launch of a virtual restaurant. The chicken wing chain will continue to support him for multiple races each season as he continues to pursue a second championship.

It was immediately after the 2021 season that Hendrick Motorsports and Hooters announced a multi-year extension. This deal runs through the 2024 season and includes primary sponsorship in three Cup Series races annually.

Hooters has been a key partner of Elliott for several years, primarily in the Cup Series. Though the restaurant chain supported him for an Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2018 and a Craftsman Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2020.

The 2022 season, in particular, featured the Hooters scheme debuting at a new track. Elliott took the white, orange, and blue scheme to World Wide Technology Raceway. He then brought it back for trips to Bristol Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The runner-up behind Chris Buescher at Bristol stands out as his best performance with Hooters as his primary partner. It also matched a runner-up at Phoenix Raceway in 2017, a runner-up at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2020, and a runner-up at Daytona International Speedway in 2020 for his career-best finishes with the company.

Elliott Will Continue the Pursuit of a Win With Hooters

The driver of the No. 9 has achieved success in his career. Elliott has 18 career Cup Series wins, which includes two separate five-win seasons. He also has a regular-season championship and a full-season championship to his name.

Elliott has come close to Victory Lane in the Cup Series with Hooters as his primary partner, but he has not yet achieved this goal. Though he will have three more opportunities during the 2023 Cup Series season.

Hooters did not reveal when the scheme will make its debut. However, Hendrick Motorsports provided the answer. The Night Owl scheme will debut at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt) before returning for the Chicago Street Race. The schedule will conclude with a trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway.

For now, Elliott will prepare for the trip to Los Angeles, the Busch Light Clash exhibition event, and then the season-opening Daytona 500.

According to the initial entry list released by NASCAR, Elliott will have a different scheme for the trip to California. He will have the yellow, blue, and white NAPA Auto Parts scheme which will be his primary for the majority of Cup Series races in 2023.