NASCAR Names Dignitaries for Busch Light Clash

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Los Angeles on February 4-5 for the annual Busch Light Clash. There will be some special guests on hand to set the stage for the exhibition event at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

According to a press release, there will be two dignitaries that take part in the festivities. Actor/author Rob Lowe will take the stage after Cypress Hill performs a pre-race concert. He will then deliver the most famous words in motorsports as he tells the drivers to start their engines. Lowe will serve as the special guest after celebrating his show, “911: Lone Star,” kicking off its fourth season.

“This is shaping up to be another incredible event in the heart of Los Angeles,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy. “Rob Lowe’s body of work is nothing short of remarkable, and we can’t wait for him to begin the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season in style.”

A Star Quarterback Will Join Lowe at the Busch Light Clash

Lowe will not be the only special guest on hand for the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. A star quarterback will join him while taking on another important role.

Caleb Williams, who led the USC Trojans to an 11-3 record and a spot in the Cotton Bowl, will take part in the festivities. He will serve as the honorary starter and wave the green flag at the start of the 150-lap main event.

🏈 🏁 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will be the Honorary Starter for the Clash at the Coliseum. February 5 on FOX!@uscfb | @CALEBcsw pic.twitter.com/dtiUEcs1E6 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) January 23, 2023

Williams delivered a standout season for USC. He threw for 4,537 yards with 42 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 10 rushing touchdowns. Williams capped off his season by winning the Heisman Trophy over Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State.

Williams will now return to the stadium where he consistently delivered wins, and he will help kick off a unique event. He will then prepare for his return to USC, where he will lead the Trojans during his junior season.

The Schedule Features Several On-Track Events

Lowe and Williams will set the stage for the Busch Light Clash, but they will not be involved until the main day of the event. They will follow a packed schedule that involves numerous attractions for fans.

The gates at the LA Memorial Coliseum will open at 12 p.m. PT on February 4. Attendees will be able to attend the fan fest, which includes multiple interactive events. They can then watch practice, which runs from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. PT. Single-car qualifying will immediately follow at 5:30 p.m. PT.

The schedule continues on Sunday, February 5, with a packed day of racing. The gates will open at 10 a.m. PT while the first of four 25-lap heat races will start at 2 p.m. PT. Once these four races are complete, the two 50-lap Last Chance Qualifying races will take place. The first will be at roughly 3:10 p.m. PT while the second will be at 3:35 p.m. PT.

Once the 27-car field is set, the fans will prepare for the 150-lap main event which begins at 5 p.m. PT. FOX will provide coverage as Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Tony Stewart call the action. Though they will first watch Cypress Hill perform the pre-race concert at 4 p.m. PT.