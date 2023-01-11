Chase Elliott Has a New NAPA Scheme for 2023

2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is ready for the 2023 season. NAPA has released an updated version of the primary scheme for the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro.

NAPA and Hendrick Motorsports revealed the updated look on January 11. The No. 9 Chevrolet will still have the blue, white, and yellow scheme, but there will be some differences for 2023.

For example, there is no longer a clean break between the white and blue sections on the rear of the stock car. Instead, the blue will extend all the way to the bottom.

Another change is on the rear of the stock car. The 2022 iteration of the scheme featured a NAPA Auto Parts logo during some races. It also had a logo for NAPA NightVision headlamps in other races. Now, however, the updated scheme features a NAPA logo and text reading, “Get Up and Go.”

This New Scheme Follows a Big Extension

The release of the updated scheme is only the latest move by NAPA Racing. Elliott’s primary partner also ensured its return for dozens of races in the upcoming seasons.

On July 20, 2022, Hendrick Motorsports issued a press release and announced that it had agreed to a massive, multi-year extension with NAPA. The primary partner agreed to continue supporting Elliott for 26 races each season.

“None of this is possible without NAPA,” Elliott said in a July press release. “I’m so thankful for their commitment to our team and their passion for what we do every weekend. I’ve been lucky to meet a lot of great folks from across the country who work for NAPA.

“All of us are really proud to represent a company that takes care of its employees and its customers and is driven to be successful in every aspect. I’m looking forward to what’s to come and celebrating more wins together.”

At the time of the announcement, Elliott had already won three races and taken the lead in the battle for the regular-season championship. Mere days later, he became the winner of the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 after officials disqualified both Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

Elliott’s season continued with a fifth win. He captured the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway and he locked up a spot in the Round of Eight. This was a key step in Elliott’s journey back to the championship four.

Elliott Will Pursue Another Playoff Appearance in 2023

The 2022 season featured Elliott adding another five wins to his career total. He reached the championship four for the third consecutive season, but he finished fourth after a wreck during the final stage.

Elliott will now return to Hendrick Motorsports for the 2023 season, and he will pursue even more wins. He enters the year with 18 trips to Victory Lane in the Cup Series, and he will have an opportunity to break his tie with Harry Gant, Kasey Kahne, Ryan Newman, Neil Bonnett, and Geoffrey Bodine.

Elliott will have some key partners in place for the 2023 season. NAPA will top the list as his anchor partner, but he will also have support from UniFirst, Valvoline, Hooters, and LLumar. Though he will not have A Shoc Energy after the company’s deal with Hendrick Motorsports expired.