Chris Hacker Secures Biggest Opportunity of NASCAR Career

Chris Hacker has secured the biggest opportunity of his NASCAR career. He has signed a multi-race deal with On Point Motorsports and the law firm Morgan & Morgan.

Hacker, who is the first known NASCAR driver with a brachial plexus birth injury that limits movement in his left arm, announced the news on February 10. He will join On Point Motorsports for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. He will then take on a confirmed four other events while Morgan & Morgan serves as his primary partner.

Every time I’ve climbed into the truck over the past 2 @NASCAR_Trucks seasons, I never knew when or if I would have a next race. For the 1st time, I’m starting the year with a multi-race deal, kicking it off at Daytona with @OnPMotorsports !! In 2023, I’m racing @ForThePeople !! pic.twitter.com/hia3iaoIzo — Chris Hacker (@chrishacker_) February 10, 2023

According to Morgan & Morgan, “Brachial plexus injuries occur when a baby’s neck is stretched to one side during birth, damaging the network of nerves that controls the muscles from the shoulder down to the fingers.”

Hacker underwent three major surgeries, which included nerve grafting and tendon transfers. He was ultimately able to gain enough mobility in his arm to pursue a racing career. Hacker achieves this by resting his left arm on the wheel while steering with his right arm.

“This is our second year in partnership with Chris and his team, and we’re thrilled to support him in this pivotal season of his career,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. “Chris’ determination to succeed and overcome adversity during his life inspires everyone around him.

“Our firm’s mission ‘For the People,’ was founded on the principle that all who are injured deserve a fighting chance to achieve justice, and Chris’ story is a reminder of how everyone deserves the opportunity to keep their injuries from dictating the rest of their lives.”

The Schedule Includes an Interesting Lineup of Tracks

The press release announcing Hacker’s return for multiple races provided information about where he will compete. He will kick off the season on February 17 at Daytona International Speedway and then he will take on a healthy mix of tracks.

The schedule continues with a mini-superspeedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, on March 18. Hacker will also suit up at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 3, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on August 11, and Bristol Motor Speedway on September 14.

Hacker has some experience at these tracks with a variety of teams. He made his Craftsman Truck Series debut at WWTR in 2021 while driving for Reaume Brothers Racing, and he finished 27th. He then finished 17th at Atlanta, 24th at IRP, and 33rd at Bristol (suspension issue) in 2022.

Hacker will now have the opportunity to gain more experience on these tracks while driving for only one team. He will reunite with On Point Motorsports, the team he joined at IRP, and he will pursue consistent finishes.

“I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Morgan & Morgan into what will be one of the most exciting years of my racing career,” Hacker said in a press release.

“My experience overcoming my own birth injury and realizing my dream of being a NASCAR driver would not have been possible without the work of attorneys like those at Morgan & Morgan, and I’m inspired by their dedication to achieving justice for children and families affected by these injuries.”

Hacker Helps Form a New Lineup of Drivers

Hacker will return to On Point Motorsports for additional starts in 2023, and he will bring along Morgan & Morgan as his primary partner. Meanwhile, another driver will make his debut for the Craftsman Truck Series team.

Back on January 18, Ryan Vargas announced that 2023 will mark the first time he has competed in the Truck Series. He will join On Point Motorsports for a partial schedule, and he will control a Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

Vargas will join Hacker at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but they will have different schedules. The California native will continue his season with Darlington Raceway on May 20, Nashville Superspeedway on June 23, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8, Richmond Raceway on July 29, Talladega Superspeedway on September 30, and Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22.