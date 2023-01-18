Ryan Vargas Takes On New NASCAR Series in 2023

Ryan Vargas has switched up his plans for the 2023 season. He will take on another NASCAR series for the first time after 67 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

According to a press release, Vargas will take on the Craftsman Truck Series for the first time in his career. He will join On Point Motorsports for a part-time schedule, and he will drive the No. 30 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Sponsors Critical Path Security, Léargas Security, Swann Security, and Williamsburg Contracting will all join him for this 2023 schedule.

It’s Truck Szn in America. Beyond excited to share with you guys that I’ll be taking on a a multi-race schedule with @OnPMotorsports for the @NASCAR_Trucks Season!💪🏼 My season starts at @ATLMotorSpdwy piloting my @LeargasSecurity Toyota Tundra!🚀#NASCAR | @ToyotaRacing pic.twitter.com/tyhkWdc3QV — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) January 18, 2023

Vargas will kick off his part-time season with On Point Motorsports on March 18 during the trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway. He will drive the No. 30 Leargas Security Toyota Tundra TRD Pro while taking on the mini-superspeedway for the first time.

Vargas will then continue his season with Darlington Raceway on May 20, Nashville Superspeedway on June 23, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8, Richmond Raceway on July 29, Talladega Superspeedway on September 30, and Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22.

Vargas Previously Departed Another NASCAR Team

There have been questions about the 2023 season since October 31. This is the date that Vargas issued a press release and announced that the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway was his last with JD Motorsports.

Vargas did not have any plans to announce at the time, but he made some things clear. Specifically, he confirmed that he will be back behind the wheel of a race car in 2023. Vargas also stated that he wanted to secure an opportunity where he could have a role both as a driver and on the business operations side.

Vargas made 66 of his career Xfinity Series starts with JD Motorsports. The lone exception was the 2022 race at Portland International Raceway when he drove for Mike Harmon Racing.

Vargas leaves the Xfinity Series with some strong performances on a variety of tracks. The list includes an eighth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway during the 2020 season and a sixth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway in 2022. Vargas also finished 12th at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

On Point Motorsports Has Worked With Multiple Drivers

On Point Motorsports, the team formed by Steven “Bones” Lane, has been competitive in the Truck Series since the 2018 season. The team has featured several drivers behind the wheel, and it has contended for strong finishes.

Austin Theriault turned heads in 2018 by securing a top-10 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in his lone start. Brennan Poole added four more in 2019, headlined by a runner-up at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The list of strong performances continues with Danny Bohn adding four top-10s while Kaden Honeycutt and Scott Lagasse, Jr. each added one. Now Vargas will attempt to join this group as he takes on the Craftsman Truck Series.

“Although I won’t be running the full schedule, I’m excited to engrain myself within the organization and work hands-on with the development of my teammates and the truck’s on-track performance,” Vargas said in a press release.

“Thank you to all my fans and followers for continuing to believe in me. I’m truly blessed and I really look forward to competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023!”