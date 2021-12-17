Reaume Brothers Racing Adds Promising Driver to 2022 Lineup

Reaume Brothers Racing has announced another move ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. The team has brought back Chris Hacker, who will run a limited schedule for the second consecutive season.

Hacker made his Truck Series debut in 2021 for Reaume Brothers Racing. He ran four races — two with Reaume Brothers Racing and two with Niece Motorsports — and posted a season-best finish of 16th at Martinsville Speedway on October 30. Hacker also competed at World Wide Technology Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

“We are happy to welcome Chris back to Reaume Brothers Racing in 2022,” said team principal Josh Reaume in a statement. “We are excited to continue with him and be a part of his journey in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Chris impressed a lot of people in our trucks last year and we believe he will continue to do so throughout the 2022 season.”

According to the press release, Hacker will make his season debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022. The team will release the rest of his schedule, as well as his partners, at a later date.

Hacker Is the Only NASCAR Driver With BPI

The 22-year-old from Indiana has competed in a variety of series since the age of eight when he began racing quarter midgets. He then moved on to Bandalero cars and the Legends Car Series before continuing with his journey toward NASCAR. However, Hacker had to undergo multiple surgeries to pursue his goal of racing.

Hacker is the only driver in NASCAR to have a brachial plexus injury (BPI). According to the release from Reaume Brothers Racing, “BPI is an injury to the brachial plexus, the network of nerves that conducts signals from the spinal cord to the shoulder, arm, and hand.”

Hacker only had movement in his fingers, but he had to undergo three major surgeries. This includes nerve grafting and tendon transfers. He is now able to comfortably compete in NASCAR while facing off with some of the Truck Series’ best drivers.

“I’m excited to be able to partner with Reaume Brothers Racing for 2022,” Hacker said in a statement. “Not only Josh [Reaume], but the whole crew was really supportive for my debut season. A lot of people underestimate how important the connection between a driver and team is. With the connection the RBR team and I have, I believe we are going to be able to accomplish a lot.”

Reaume Brothers Racing Has Helped Several Drivers Compete

Hacker is the latest in a line of drivers to receive an opportunity to compete with Reaume Brothers Racing. The team has previously supported several in both the Truck Series and the Carolina Pro Series.

United States Air Force veteran Keith McGee, Xfinity Series driver Myatt Snider, and Jesse Iwuji all made Truck Series starts for the organization in 2021, along with several other drivers. The organization also signed two drivers to its developmental program.

Reaume Brothers Racing announced on July 16 that Stephen Mallozzi and Jonathan Cuevas had signed on to form the inaugural Driver Development program for the organization. They were both set to compete in Late Model races while representing RBR.

“I feel it’s my duty to pay it forward in the same way others did for me,” team owner Reaume said in a statement. “At the same time, I believe there is a void in Motorsports as a whole currently. Teams need to step up and begin to search and development talent without the number one priority being that of funding. Both Jonathan and Stephen bring an abundance of positive energy and passion to this team and I’m thrilled to have them on board”.

