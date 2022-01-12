NASCAR Sets Pre-Race Concert for Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway has set the pre-race festivities for a Crown Jewel race. Country star Chris Janson will perform ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 29, marking the second consecutive season he has set the stage for a NASCAR Cup Series race.

Charlotte Motor Speedway issued a press release on Wednesday, January 12, and announced that Janson will take the stage ahead of the 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600. He will perform some of his biggest hits and will set up a pivotal race in the 2022 Cup Series season. The press release added that this will be a 60-minute performance instead of one featuring a few songs.

“The Coca-Cola 600 is the biggest Memorial Day Weekend party in the country, and what better way to kick things off than with one of country music’s biggest names,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter in a statement. “With Chris Janson’s spectacular pre-race concert, a rousing pre-race salute to the troops and one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events all on tap, this year’s Coca-Cola 600 should be on every fan’s bucket list.”

Janson Previously Performed Outside of Nashville

The Coca-Cola 600 marks Janson’s return to the Cup Series. He previously performed a concert during the 2021 season while helping welcome NASCAR back to Nashville Superspeedway.

Janson headed to a stage near the start-finish line on Sunday, June 20, 2021, between qualifying runs and the start of the Ally 400 Cup Series race. He performed a variety of songs, including “Buy Me a Boat,” and brought along a special guest in country singer John Anderson.

Once Janson finished his performance, the top drivers in stock car racing lined up for the first-ever Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. Kyle Larson turned in a dominant performance by leading 264 of the 300 laps and securing his third consecutive win. Meanwhile, Ross Chastain finished second behind Larson for his best performance of the year.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Will Feature More Dignitaries

Janson’s hour-long concert will be an important piece of the Memorial Day Weekend celebration, but he will not be the only dignitary on hand. The Coca-Cola 600 always features a wide variety of special guests in numerous roles, and the 2022 race should continue this trend.

The 2021 race, for example, featured Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey as the driver of the pace car. He led the field around the track before the green flag waved and followed in the footsteps of professional wrestler Charlotte Flair and other pace car drivers.

The 2021 Coca-Cola 600 also featured former “The Tonight Show” host Jay Leno and former musical director Kevin Eubanks serving as grand marshals. They joined forces once again and gave the most famous command in motorsports.

The expectation is that NASCAR and the Charlotte Motor Speedway officials will go all out once again to set the stage for the 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race. There is no information available about the special guests as of mid-January, but there will be announcements much closer to the Crown Jewel race.

