Cup Series Stars Form Drivers Advisory Council

Some of the biggest names in the NASCAR Cup Series have joined forces to help move the sport forward. They have announced the Drivers Advisory Council, which will strive to improve the areas of safety in motorsports, grow and enhance the sport, and maximize the opportunities for drivers to achieve success both on and off the track.

According to a press release, the Drivers Advisory Council includes both active and retired drivers. Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez, Austin Dillon, Corey LaJoie, and Joey Logano make up the list of active drivers. Kyle Petty rounds out the board of directors.

“As a current driver and also a team owner, I now see things from a different perspective and that has made me appreciate the importance of collaboration across the industry,” Hamlin said in a statement. “The new council will deliver a unified, collective voice from the drivers to help address any challenges we face and help accomplish the common goals the industry shares.”

This new Drivers Advisory Council will streamline the communication between the competitors and the sanctioning body. They will be able to provide input about major decisions and the possible benefits or consequences of each one.

The Race Team Alliance, which consists of 14 NASCAR Cup Series organizations, will also support and work alongside the Drivers Advisory Council to help make the new venture a success.

Another Former Driver Will Have an Important Role

Jeff Burton, a 21-time Cup Series winner, will also join the effort in an important role. He will work with the board of directors while serving as the director of the Drivers Advisory Council.

Burton has extensive experience racing in the Cup Series with 695 starts on his resume. He has witnessed all of the vehicle and rule changes between 1993 and 2014, and he has used that knowledge to provide extra information during NBC broadcasts. Now he will help bridge the gap between drivers and the sanctioning body in this new role.

“I’ve been fortunate to have many roles within the sport and I’m excited to add this venture into the fold,” Burton said in a statement. “I’m humbled and honored that the drivers have asked me to help with this effort. I believe we have a great sport, and this council has the opportunity to work together with the entire industry to make it even better. Personally, I will also continue my work with NBC and provide fresh insight to our viewers at home. This new role with the council will only elevate the broadcasts.”

A Major Reconfiguration Created Questions About Driver Input

The formation of the Drivers Advisory Council takes place at a fitting time. There are several decisions that must be made in the future about the schedule, changes to certain tracks, and a variety of other subjects. Getting input from the drivers will only help the sport seem unified.

The 2021 season showed that there was a disconnect between the drivers and industry executives, especially concerning Atlanta Motor Speedway. When Speedway Motorsports announced the massive changes to the Georgia track, CEO Marcus Smith said that they had spoken to the drivers of the Cup Series. However, Steve Swift, the vice president of operations development at SMI, told Autoweek that they did not consult the drivers about the change.

Multiple Cup Series stars expressed varying levels of frustration about the proposed changes and the lack of input. Kyle Larson told media members that SMI caught them off guard. Hamlin noted past changes to other tracks and how the drivers didn’t have the opportunity to weigh in.

“With all due respect. This same group has reconfigured Texas, Kentucky, Bristol with 0 driver input,” Hamlin tweeted on July 6. “One of those lost a race, other one we don’t race anymore and last one we put dirt over it. But hey, what do the drivers know?”

If the Drivers Advisory Council functions as planned, there should be fewer issues in the future regarding major changes. Though the uncertainty surrounding Auto Club Speedway and its future will put this theory to the test.

