Joey Logano Announces Birth of Third Child

Team Penske’s Joey Logano has enjoyed a truly memorable start to the week. He has announced that he and his wife Brittany have welcomed their third child together.

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion announced the news on Tuesday, February 8. He posted two separate photos showing Brittany holding Emilia Love Logano. The newborn is their first daughter. The Logano family also includes two boys — Hudson and Jameson.

Logano originally announced on July 27 that he and Brittany were expecting their third child. He posted a gender reveal that featured a crowd gathered in the driveway. Hudson and Jameson jumped into a recreation of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford and did some burnouts. Once Hudson hit the gas pedal, pink smoke shot out from underneath the No. 22.

This Birth Announcement Continues Logano’s Exciting Week

2022 is off to a strong start for Logano. He has officially become a girl dad, and he has also reached Victory Lane for the first time in 2022. He celebrated both big moments in a span of three days.

Logano spent the weekend in Los Angeles for the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. He secured the pole position for the fourth heat race by posting one of the fastest times during February 5’s qualifying session. He then won the 25-lap event to punch his ticket to the main event.

Logano lined up fourth for the 150-lap Busch Light Clash, next to Justin Haley on the second row. He avoided multiple incidents and mechanical issues that sent other drivers to the infield early, and then he battled with Kyle Busch for the lead during both segments. Logano jumped to the front of the pack on Lap 116, and he held on until the end to win his second Busch Light Clash.

Logano’s Trip to LA Almost Ended Early

When a driver wins a NASCAR race, they have to take part in an important part of the weekend experience. They are required to head to the media center for a post-race press conference.

Logano almost didn’t take part in this traditional exercise. He explained during his post-race availability that he actually had plans in place to just avoid the press conference and head back to North Carolina. He just needed to hear the right phrase from a member of his team.

“I told my buddy Coleman, or spotter Coleman, whatever you want to call him, I said, ‘If we win this thing, you say Brittany is having a baby, I’m running off the racetrack, straight to the airport. No media for me, I’m out,'” Logano told media members while laughing. “No, baby is still there. Tomorrow is the big day. What a crazy couple days for the Logano family, getting a win and then obviously sleeping in a hospital tomorrow night.”

Logano didn’t receive the news he expected, so he headed over to the USC Trojans locker room for the media availability. He fulfilled his obligations and then headed back to the hospital to welcome his first daughter into the world.

READ NEXT: Brett Moffitt Reunites With Key Partner for Daytona Race