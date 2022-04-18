Dale Earnhardt Jr. Adds Surprising Race to Broadcast Schedule

“DC vs. Marvel” is no longer the most ambitious crossover event. FOX Sports has just upped the ante by bringing in an analyst from a different network to call a NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

FOX Sports announced midway through the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the booth for the Geico 500 at Talladega on April 24 (3 p.m. ET, FOX). The Hall of Famer will make the leap from NBC Sports to FOX Sports for one race, and he will help call the action at a track where he has extensive experience.

.@DaleJr will be in the FOX Sports booth at Talladega! pic.twitter.com/977DVVHlBz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 18, 2022

“Joining us — you know we’ve had guest analysts. How about this guy?” Chris Myers said. “NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mr. Talladega. Six wins there including four in a row. He’ll be part of our pre-race show as we’ll be live from the track beforehand and in the broadcast booth with Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer.”

“I’m really looking forward to having some fun with Mike, Clint, and Larry (McReynolds) and the rest of the team,” Earnhardt added in a press release. “Calling a race from Talladega is an incredibly fun experience. You absolutely have to be on your toes at all times … it doesn’t take much for all hell to break loose.”

The Networks Have a Solid Relationship

As a full-time analyst for NBC Sports, it comes as a surprise that the 15-time Most Popular Driver would join a “rival” network to help call a race. However, NASCAR is unique in that FOX Sports and NBC Sports have a solid relationship that includes sharing the schedule.

FOX Sports issued a press release and confirmed that NBC Sports had made this crossover event possible. Earnhardt will have the opportunity to join Joy and Bowyer in the booth and get some “reps in” before NBC Sports takes over the NASCAR schedule in late June.

“Dale joining us in the booth says so much about his love of the sport of NASCAR, and there is absolutely no one more equipped to call a race at Talladega,” said Brad Zager, FOX Sports President Production & Operation and Executive Producer. “We appreciate that he is willing to share his time and experience for the upcoming FOX NASCAR race from one of NASCAR’s most popular venues, and we are grateful to NBC Sports for letting Dale spend some time with us.”

Earnhardt Will Watch Another Driver Attempt To Break a Tie

Having a six-time Talladega Superspeedway winner in the booth will provide some extra intrigue during the Geico 500 Cup Series race. Earnhardt will provide commentary while watching another driver trying to break a tie with him.

Brad Keselowski, who will bring back the fan-favorite white Castrol scheme, currently has six wins at Talladega Superspeedway, including the 2021 Geico 500 that moved him into a tie with Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon on the all-time list. Dale Earnhardt Sr. is the all-time wins leader at Talladega with 10 trips to Victory Lane.

If Keselowski can win at Talladega Superspeedway, he will break this three-way tie. Having Earnhardt in the booth and calling the action will only add more significance to a memorable race weekend.

