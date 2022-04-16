Jeff Gordon Opens up on Potential Return to NASCAR Racing

Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon has answered a lingering question about his future plans. He has addressed whether he would return for a one-off NASCAR race like one of his former teammates at Hendrick Motorsports.

Gordon provided the update during an April 14 appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. With Dale Earnhardt Jr. just completing his lone 2022 race at Martinsville Speedway, it was inevitable that another Hall of Famer would face questions about a potential return. Gordon explained that he probably won’t due to the time investment, but he is not going to completely shut down the idea.

“I don’t want to say never,” Gordon said, trancript courtesy of NBC Sports. “I just have so much respect for the competitors, for the effort it takes to build a car and put a team out there. I want to make sure whatever that effort is, that my effort would equal it, to be able to go have fun and be successful. I just don’t see where I have the time to do that these days.”

Gordon added that there was one style of race that he is “bummed” about missing. He said that he would have loved to drive a stock car on the dirt track, but he added that it’s not going to happen.

Gordon Made 1 Comeback After Retiring

The Hall of Famer walked away from full-time competition at the end of the 2015 season. He started all 36 races, won the final race of his career at Martinsville Speedway on November 1, and finished third overall in the championship standings while Kyle Busch won his first career race.

While Gordon had plans to stay away from the Cup Series, he made a brief comeback. He served as a substitute for Dale Earnhardt Jr. for eight races during the 2016 season, starting with the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Gordon also drove the No. 88 Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway, Watkins Glen International, Bristol Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Richmond Raceway, Dover Motor Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway. He did not return to Victory Lane, but he posted consecutive top-10 finishes to close out his portion of the schedule.

Another Competition Remains a Possibility

A one-off return to the Cup Series or Xfinity Series is less likely, but there is another competition that could feature Gordon back in the driver’s seat. He is one of the possible drivers for NASCAR’s expected return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023.

Gordon also addressed the “Garage 56” entry that NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports will attempt to field during the 100th running of the sports car classic. He said that he is not officially coming out of retirement, but he said that he is going to go “play around” with the specially-modified Chevrolet Camaro once it arrives at Hendrick Motorsports. Gordon added that he will also play with the simulator to see if competing is realistic.

Hendrick Motorsports has not revealed the driver lineup for the intended Garage 56 entry. Gordon is one possibility, especially after Rick Hendrick joked about putting him on a diet. Another option is seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who currently competes full-time in the IndyCar series.

Hendrick Motorsports has numerous other options that could join the driver lineup if the 24 Hours of Le Mans fits their schedule. Though the championship-winning organization will not provide this answer in the near future.

