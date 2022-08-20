Dale Earnhardt Jr. Updates Future of No. 9 Car

When Petty GMS Motorsports announced that Noah Gragson would join the Cup Series team in 2023, there were immediate questions about the future of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro. Now Dale Earnhardt Jr. has provided an update.

“We’re deep into some great opportunities to field that car next year,” Earnhardt said after celebrating Kyle Larson’s win at Watkins Glen International, transcript courtesy of NASCAR’s Zach Sturniolo. “I can’t wait to be able to announce whatever that is, but from what I’m hearing, we’ve got some exciting prospects and programs that could potentially be in the 9 car next year.”

There have been several discussions about the entry and the possible drivers that could replace Gragson in the Chevrolet Camaro. One option is Camping World Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar, who is currently pursuing his first win. Though this driver is only one of the possibilities, and there have not been any concrete reports about him moving up.

The No. 9 Team Has Another Important Focus

Securing a driver for the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro is an important goal for JR Motorsports, but the team currently has an equally important focus. Three of the four drivers have secured spots in the playoffs by virtue of wins while the fourth — Sam Mayer — is well above the cutline with 609 points.

Once the playoffs begin, the JR Motorsports drivers will make up one-third of the 12-driver field. This will make them some of the favorites, especially considering that Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, and Gragson have combined for eight wins during the 2022 season.

Getting at least one driver to the championship four is a goal for JR Motorsports, but the team would prefer to have all four battling for the Xfinity Series title. They will have six weeks to make this happen, starting with the Round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24.

Gragson was the most recent driver to reach the championship four. He punched his ticket to the finale race by winning the elimination race at Martinsville Speedway. Gragson’s goal was to win at Phoenix Raceway, but he and fellow contender AJ Allmendinger both dealt with their fair share of struggles before finishing outside of the top 10.

JR Motorsports Already Took Care of Another Contract

There are 11 races remaining in the 2022 Xfinity Series season, which JR Motorsports will use to pursue another championship. The team will also strive to solidify its driver lineup for the 2023 season.

JR Motorsports took one step toward achieving this goal in early August. The team extended the contract of Mayer, who is currently competing for a spot in the playoffs after making his debut in 2021 with a part-time schedule.

Mayer will return to the No. 1 for another run in 2023, and he will continue to pursue career-firsts. Depending on how the rest of the 2022 season plays out, one of these goals may still be reaching Victory Lane for the first time as an Xfinity Series driver.

With Mayer locked up for another season, JR Motorsports will continue to focus on the rest of the lineup. The team will have to provide updates about Allgaier, Berry, and the driver that will ultimately replace Gragson in the No. 9.

