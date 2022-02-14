Daniel Hemric Secures New Partner for Daytona Weekend

Daniel Hemric will have a new partner for two races to kick off the 2022 season. He and Kaulig Racing will have support from Heritage Pool Supply Group for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series races at Daytona International Speedway.

Kaulig Racing announced the news on February 14. The team showed off the blue and white Heritage Pool Supply Group scheme featuring the massive H logo on the hood. This scheme will make its debut during the Daytona 500 on February 20 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX) as Hemric makes his return to the Cup Series. Heritage Pool Supply Group will also serve as an associate partner of Hemric’s No. 11 Chevrolet in the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 on February 19 (5 p.m. ET, FS1).

We're making a splash for the #DAYTONA500… 🏊 We've partnered with Heritage Pool Supply Group, Inc. for The Great American Race. They'll be the primary partner on @DanielHemric's No. 16 Camaro ZL1!#TrophyHunting | @DAYTONA pic.twitter.com/b6gX3Kx2I2 — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) February 14, 2022

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

“We are thrilled to partner with Kaulig Racing and Daniel Hemric for our inaugural foray into the NASCAR experience at the Daytona 500,” said Dan Tinker, SRS president and CEO, in a statement. “Heritage Pool Supply Group is a young, hard charging, and fast-paced company which represents the very best family of independent companies in the Pool and Spa Supply Industry. Our teammates and customers are all proud to be rooting on the No. 16 car this week!”

Hemric Will Have a Packed Schedule in 2022

The reigning Xfinity Series champion will have a packed schedule during the 2022 season. He will replace Justin Haley as the full-time driver of the No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro, and he will make several starts in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing.

Kaulig Racing announced on January 21 that Hemric would make his first start in the Daytona 500 since the 2019 season when he drove for Richard Childress Racing. Three days later, the team revealed the full Cup Series schedules for Hemric, Noah Gragson, and AJ Allmendinger.

According to the schedule, Hemric will make eight starts in the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro. He will take on both Daytona International Speedway races, as well as both at Talladega Superspeedway. He will also take on Auto Club Speedway, the first Las Vegas Motor Speedway race, and both trips to Darlington Raceway.

“This is an exciting week for me to be making my return to the NASCAR Cup Series and to be welcoming a new partner into the series,” Hemric said in a statement. “It shows the excitement and growth of our sport, as well as the positive direction it’s heading in. I’m looking forward to starting this new chapter in the NextGen car with Heritage and Kaulig Racing.”

The Scheme Will Debut During a Sold-Out Event

When Hemric climbs into the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro to showcase the new scheme, he will do so in front of a packed facility. The Daytona 500 has officially sold out, ensuring a festive vibe during the first race weekend of the year.

Daytona International Speedway officials announced the news on February 14. A press release stated that the reserved frontstretch seating, RV camping, UNOH Fanzone admissions, and hospitality options were sold out. This news followed an update from January 12 that revealed the grandstands were completely sold out.

“What an incredible way to begin Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth by announcing that we have completely sold out of the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening DAYTONA 500,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher in a statement. “Our sport is as captivating as ever and we are riding some great momentum from the 2021 season, and the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. We are so thankful to the fans who have reserved their place in what will be yet another history-making event at The World Center of Racing. For those who can’t attend the DAYTONA 500, there are still chances to attend other one-of-a-kind racing events that makes up Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.”

READ NEXT: Greg Biffle Is Back for Another Cup Series Race