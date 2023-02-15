Daniel Suarez Lands Big Contract Extension

Trackhouse Racing has taken care of an important piece of business. The NASCAR Cup Series team has signed Daniel Suarez to a big extension.

Trackhouse Racing announced the news on February 15 ahead of Daytona 500 Media Day. The team kept many details private, but it confirmed that this is a multi-year deal that will keep Suarez in the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro for the foreseeable future.

It's official. @Daniel_SuarezG signed a multi-year agreement and is staying in The House! pic.twitter.com/1g8JLkuVlb — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) February 15, 2023

“Obviously, everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased with the performance and professionalism of Daniel both on and off the track,” said team owner Justin Marks in a press release. “Culture has been of prime importance since the idea of Trackhouse existed only on a whiteboard in an office. Daniel has fulfilled every expectation and we look forward to the future. The best is yet to come.”

The Contract Follows 1 Previous Extension

This deal with Suarez is the second announced by Trackhouse Racing since he won his first career race at Sonoma Raceway. The first took place ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

On August 26, Trackhouse Racing announced that Suarez had agreed to return to the team and had signed an extension. Though this deal only covered the 2023 Cup Series season.

Following the announcement of the deal, Suarez went on to compete in the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in his career. He reached the Round of 12 and nearly made it to the Round of Eight before a power steering problem disrupted a race at the Charlotte Roval. Suarez still closed out the season sitting a career-high 10th in points.

“Trackhouse is my home and I am very happy with this announcement,” Suarez said in a press release. “We are building something special on the No. 99 team and at Trackhouse Racing. We can’t wait to get the season started Sunday.”

Suarez’s Deal Follows Another Announcement

The extension with Trackhouse Racing is only the latest piece of information provided by the NASCAR Cup Series team. Another focused on the stock car that Suarez will control during select 2023 races.

Trackhouse Racing also took time prior to the Daytona 500 to reveal the updated Tootsie’s scheme that will adorn the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro. The scheme is mainly the same for the 2023 season. Though there is now a massive black stripe that runs down the sides and across the rear of the No. 99.

This is going to be a sight to see on track this year. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HX1SNpvwKP — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) February 13, 2023

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge has been an important partner for Suarez since he joined Trackhouse Racing in 2021. The Nashville-based bar originally joined him for the return to Nashville Superspeedway, a race where he finished seventh overall.

Tootsie’s returned to Trackhouse Racing for the 2022 Cup Series season and expanded its support. The bar joined Suarez for seven races, starting with the Daytona 500. An eighth-place run at Talladega Superspeedway stood out as the best performance.

Ross Chastain also showcased Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge during one race of the 2023 Cup Series season. He had the unique scheme on his No. 1 Chevrolet for a runner-up finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.