Trackhouse Racing Majorly Expands Deal With Primary Partner

Trackhouse Racing will reunite with Worldwide Express, a newer primary partner, during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. However, the team has majorly expanded the deal.

Worldwide Express took over the No. 1 of Ross Chastain and the No. 99 of Daniel Suarez 11 total times in 2022, its first year with Trackhouse Racing. According to a press release, this will now expand to 21 total races in 2023. WWEX Racing will take over the No. 1 for 19 races and the No. 99 for two races.

“I think race fans are really going to like the new clean look of our WWEX Racing Chevrolet this year. They are certainly going to see a lot of it in the upcoming races,” Chastain said in a press release. “We came together last year and it just clicked from the start between me, Trackhouse and Worldwide Express. We had a lot of great fortune with the No. 1 team.

“The program is so much stronger this year thanks to Worldwide Express and all of our partners, and we are ready to continue the momentum. The WWEX group sees the powerful business to business platform that we have created, and we are ready to score some big wins on and off the track.”

The Partnership Begins With an Exhibition Race

Trackhouse Racing did not provide many details about the races which will feature the blue WWEX Racing scheme. Though the team did reveal that Chastain will first showcase the scheme during an exhibition event.

The No. 1 WWEX Racing Chevrolet Camaro will make its season debut at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Chastain will take part in the Busch Light Clash one year after failing to secure a spot in the main event.

Interestingly enough, WWEX Racing made its Trackhouse Racing debut during another exhibition event. The company took over the No. 1 for the annual All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, an event that Chastain exited early after launching off of Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry.

Suarez had a limited schedule with WWEX Racing as his primary partner. He debuted the scheme on the No. 99 at Michigan International Raceway, and he finished 25th overall. WWEX Racing then returned at Martinsville Speedway as Suarez finished 12th overall.

Chastain Took WWEX Racing to Victory Lane

While WWEX Racing primarily focused on the Cup Series and Trackhouse Racing, the company also had a presence in the Truck Series. It joined forces with Niece Motorsports while supporting Carson Hocevar, Justin Marks, Chastain, and Dean Thompson.

Chastain achieved success with WWEX Racing. He posted two top-five finishes in five Truck Series starts. This includes a win at Charlotte Motor Speedway when he took advantage of a late caution due to a crash involving Hocevar and Ryan Preece.

Chastain only led four laps at the intermediate track, but he led the only one that mattered. He led the way to the checkered flag after an overtime restart, and he captured his fourth career Truck Series win for Niece Motorsports. His first three were in 2019 when he competed full-time.