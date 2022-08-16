Trackhouse Racing, Daniel Suarez Secure New Primary Partner

The No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro is about to debut a new, nautical scheme. Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing have partnered with Princess Cruises.

Trackhouse Racing announced the news on August 16. The NASCAR Cup Series organization revealed Suarez’s new scheme, which will feature blue and white colors, as well as the Princess seawitch logo. This scheme will first debut at Watkins Glen International before returning at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Cruising with our new friends starting this weekend at the Glen! Welcome to the House, @PrincessCruises 🚢 pic.twitter.com/mzL1VlltQ5 — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) August 16, 2022

“The biggest and most recognizable companies are seeing the value in Trackhouse Racing, our drivers, and the sport of NASCAR,” said team owner Justin Marks. “Princess Cruises is a powerful brand and the goal of this partnership is to expose our fans to the wonders of a Princess cruise vacation and provide NASCAR fans a very cool way to travel the globe.”

This Partnership Extends to Another Trackhouse Car

Suarez will first showcase the Princess Cruises scheme during the road course race at Watkins Glen, but he won’t be the only member of the team celebrating the partnership.

According to the press release, this deal also extends to Ross Chastain. Though there were no further details provided about any schemes for the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro or when they might appear.

“Extending the Princess brand into NASCAR with the next generation team that covets the possibilities and passion of fan experiences couldn’t be more exciting,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“Team Trackhouse is innovative, exciting, and engaging, we appreciate and applaud Daniel and Ross’s impressive success and are proud to ensure NASCAR fans also have the access to the most exceptional Princess vacation offers. We have a lot of innovative plans that NASCAR fans are going to love.”

The 2-Car Team Has Added Several Partners in 2022

The deal with Princess Cruises is only the latest move for Trackhouse Racing. The two-car Cup Series team has continued to add partners throughout the 2022 season, starting with a historic exhibition race.

The list of newer partners also includes the head of the UFC. Chastain and Trackhouse Racing partnered with Dana White‘s Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey for the trip to Los Angeles for the Busch Light Clash. Chastain debuted a bright scheme specifically advertising the Kentucky Banana Bourbon, and he competed on the purpose-built short track.

The moves continue with a 21-race deal with Worldwide Express, multiple races with GoPro, the return of Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, and a reunion between Chastain and AdventHealth. Both Trackhouse Racing drivers also helped introduce a new partner to NASCAR when they debuted Jockey schemes.

If the 2022 season is any indication, the addition of Princess Cruises will not be the last move made by Trackhouse Racing. The team will likely continue to add more partners throughout 2022 and in preparation for the 2023 Cup Series season.

