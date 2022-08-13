Daniel Suarez Updates Status of NASCAR Contract Talks

Multiple NASCAR teams have taken care of driver contracts in recent weeks, so it’s only natural to wonder when the next announcement will take place. Trackhouse Racing could be the next based on some comments from Daniel Suarez.

“We are very close [to an extension]. I am going to be honest, I haven’t paid a lot of attention to that because I am so focused on the playoffs and making my team stronger,” Suarez told media members ahead of the race at Richmond. “But I know that my manager and people from Trackhouse are very, very close. We never have doubts about where we are on things like that. We are working out a couple of details. It is not final yet, but we are very close.”

This update is the second that Suarez has provided during the 2022 season. He also addressed his contract status following the trip to Sonoma Raceway in June. Suarez explained that he was finishing out a multi-year deal that he signed when he originally joined Trackhouse Racing and that the team was working to get an extension taken care of.

Suarez Has Enjoyed a Career Year With Trackhouse Racing

Suarez provided the update amid a strong season in the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro. He has already reached some career-high marks with 13 races remaining on the Cup Series schedule.

The driver of the No. 99 has secured five top-five finishes in the first 23 weeks. This surpassed his previous best of four that he set during the 2019 season while driving for Stewart-Haas Racing. Additionally, his nine top-10 finishes are only two shy of his career-best mark from the 2019 season.

Along with the top-fives, Suarez also achieved a major goal. He won the first Cup Series race of his career. He led 47 of the 110 laps at Sonoma Raceway and held off Chris Buescher on the final run to the checkered flag. Suarez punched his ticket to the playoffs and celebrated in Victory Lane.

Suarez Remains Focused on Another Important Goal

The contract negotiations are important, but they are not Suarez’s main focus. Right now, he remains dedicated to his goal of making strong moves during the playoffs and securing a spot in the championship four.

Suarez is projected to be the 13th seed entering the playoffs. He will have seven points to his name once the Round of 16 begins, which will put him automatically below the elimination line. Though he can move up the leaderboard by winning more stages or another race. Doing so would move him ahead of both Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick.

Richmond is a track where Suarez could make some moves. He has 10 career starts at the short track with three top-10 finishes. He will have an opportunity to add more points, but he will have to navigate his way through the field after starting on the 12th row next to Chase Elliott.

