Brandonbilt Motorsports Signs New NASCAR Driver on Multi-Race Deal

The No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro will have a new driver for several races to finish out the 2022 Xfinity Series season. Brandonbilt Motorsports has partnered with Kris Wright on a multi-race deal.

The Xfinity Series team announced the news on August 13 with a press release. Brandonbilt Motorsports said that Wright will replace Brandon Brown in the No. 68 for nine of the 12 remaining races, starting with the trip to Watkins Glen International on August 20.

Wright’s existing partners in First National Bank (FNB), iHeart Radio, Big Dog Energy, Wright Automotive Group, and ZRM Enterprises LLC will all follow him to the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro.

Wright’s schedule will continue with trips to Darlington Raceway, Kansas Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be back in the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage, and surrounded by a great team, Brandonbilt Motorsports,” Wright said. “The team has been super helpful in trying to acclimate me into the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for the majority of the remainder of the 2022 season. Looking forward to seeing the fans at Watkins Glen.”

Wright’s Contract Status Recently Changed

The move to the Xfinity Series is the latest piece of news involving Wright, who has seven previous starts in the series with a career-best finish of 17th at Watkins Glen. He and Niece Motorsports parted ways after the trip to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

There were questions about Wright’s status when NASCAR released the entry list for Richmond Raceway. The document had Chad Chastain as the driver of the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado. Niece Motorsports then confirmed to multiple media members that it and Wright had parted ways.

The rest of the driver lineup remains a question mark. Chastain is the starter for Richmond Raceway, but Niece Motorsports has not provided any details about the other drivers that will take over the No. 44 for the remaining Camping World Truck Series races.

This Marks the Second Driver Change for Brandonbilt Motorsports

The addition of Wright marks the second time that Brandonbilt Motorsports has had to turn to another driver due to sponsorship issues. The team also brought in Austin Dillon for the Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The Richard Childress Racing driver finished 26th.

Brandon Brown, who has previously been the primary driver for the family-owned team, will still make some starts to close out the year. He is scheduled to take on both Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Brown has previous success at NASCAR’s superspeedways. He has four top-10 finishes in nine starts at Daytona and three top-10s in six starts at Talladega. This includes the 2021 fall race when he won after leading eight laps and avoiding the early on-track incidents.

