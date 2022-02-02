Daniel Suarez Hosts New Car Series for FYI

The driver of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro has a new role on television. Daniel Suarez is the host of a limited automotive series from FYI, “United We Drive,” that will debut on Thursday, February 3.

The NASCAR driver posted the first trailer for the car series on February 2, providing a glimpse at the stories. “United We Drive” will highlight classic car enthusiasts and how car culture can bring people together regardless of background, age, economic status, gender, race, or anything else.

Amigos! Premiering this Thursday 2/3 at 10pm ET on @fyi is an incredible new show I am proud to be the host of: UNITED WE DRIVE.

The show tells the incredible stories of some of the most unlikely friendships that were forged through a shared love of collector cars… ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mfiIAU96MH — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) February 2, 2022

“United We Drive” will debut on Thursday, February 3, with two, 30-minute episodes on FYI. According to a press release from A+E Networks, 60-second short-form pieces will also air across the Drive block on FYI and The History Channel, while other pieces ranging between two to three minutes are available on FYI’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Suarez Has Showcased His Love of Classic Cars

These short days are killing me 😓 Anybody else feel the same? #aircooledvw pic.twitter.com/5cnycWZuO5 — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) November 23, 2021

Suarez taking part in a classic car series is not a surprise considering that he has a variety of decades-old Volkswagens in his collection. This includes a 1965 Type 3 Notchback, multiple Beetles, and a Volkswagen Bus among others.

The Cup Series driver has put his love of classic cars on display while driving around the Charlotte area, adopting a new cat from the Humane Society, and posing for photoshoots with his dog. Suarez also spent part of his offseason driving classic cars around Mexico with a massive group of friends.

Along with building and driving his own classic cars, Suarez has appeared on other car-centric shows. He joined Jay Leno for multiple episodes of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to examine some unique vehicles. One appearance took place in 2017 and featured discussions about an antique fire engine, a classic Mercedes-Benz, and a dirt-covered Toyota pickup truck. The most recent appearance took place in 2021 while Suarez drove for Trackhouse Racing.

Suarez Will Now Head to a Place Ripe With Classic Cars

“United We Drive” will air on February 3 as Suarez prepares to take on a new challenge. He will head to Southern California, a region known for classic cars and unique vehicles, to take on the first race of the year. He will compete in the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The trip to the quarter-mile track inside of the football stadium will feature two days of action. There will be practice and qualifying on Saturday, February 5. The heat races, Last Chance Qualifying, and the main event will all take place on Sunday, February 6. FOX will broadcast all of the action from February 6.

Pitbull, a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, will also perform a 45-minute concert for the fans in attendance prior to the Busch Light Clash. He will join Ice Cube and DJ Skee as performers at the unique preseason event.

The exhibition race will mark the first time since the 2019 season that he has had a teammate. He was one of four drivers for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2019, but he was the only person suiting up for Gaunt Brothers Racing in 2020 and Trackhouse Racing in 2021. Now, however, Suarez will join forces with Ross Chastain as they try to deliver wins to the Cup Series team.

