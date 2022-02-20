Denny Hamlin Criticizes Brad Keselowski’s Aggressiveness in Upside Down Crash

The three-time Daytona 500 winner had strong words for Brad Keselowski on Sunday, February 20. Denny Hamlin criticized the driver of the No. 6 for his aggressiveness that sparked a multi-car wreck at the end of Stage 1.

“Once we had that restart, the [No.] 6 got back in the mix, and he was pushing the [No.] 21,” Hamlin said after leaving the infield care center, video courtesy of Noah Lewis. “21 was trying to hang on, but he was out of control for a few laps. It’s not his fault. He was getting shoved. But the 6 just kept pushing until finally, we wrecked.

“You’ve got to kind of pay attention to the car in front of you and see if he’s about to wreck. We could see they were gonna wreck if they kept going, and Brad was just insistent on pushing at all costs.”

Harrison Burton gets upside down at Daytona. He's okay. pic.twitter.com/oVi4UrJd1Q — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2022

The wreck unfolded at the end of Stage 1. Keselowski went to push Burton, but the contact sent the rookie sideways and into the side of William Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet. A massive wreck unfolded on the bottom line and collected Kyle Busch, Hamlin, Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman, and Christopher Bell.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

The stage came to an end under caution after the wreck, which benefited Martin Truex Jr. The driver of the No. 19 was in the lead while Keselowski lined up right behind him. Todd Gilliland, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-10.

Burton Stayed Away From Criticizing Keselowski

Harrison Burton talks with Jamie Little after his Daytona wreck. pic.twitter.com/ehleF7Chzi — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2022

The rookie driver for Wood Brothers Racing addressed the wreck and his first time flipping upside down during two separate interviews. He expressed frustration about his race coming to an end much earlier than he wanted, but he shied away from taking shots at Keselowski and how he pushed.

“I don’t view it as too much,” Burton added after exiting the infield care center, quote courtesy of Racing America. “I just don’t think it was the right spot. It’s hard because these bumpers don’t line up as good as the old ones did. Through the testing, we found that dead-center was the best.”

Burton clarified that he wasn’t “questioning Brad’s ability.” He said that he thinks the No. 6 just “got too wide” on the right rear of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, which sent him into the side of Byron’s No. 24.

Hamlin Snapped an Impressive Streak at Daytona

The wreck ended Hamlin’s pursuit of a fourth Daytona 500 win, but it also snapped an impressive streak. The driver of the No. 11 posted the first DNF in the Daytona 500 of his career.

Hamlin made his 17th start in the Great American Race on February 20. In his past 16 Daytona 500s, he won three times and added another five top-five finishes. Just as important, he managed to complete every single race at a track known for massive wrecks and unforeseen issues.

The wreck on February 20 brought the streak to an end, and led to some frustrated comments from the veteran driver. Now he will have to head home and prepare for the upcoming race at Auto Club Speedway (February 27, FOX).

READ NEXT: Chase Elliott Signs Massive NASCAR Contract Extension: Report