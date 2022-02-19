Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Adds Another Partner for 2022

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s NASCAR season began with the Daytona 500 on February 20, but he and JTG Daugherty Racing continued to make moves before the green flag waved. They announced that Bimbo Bakeries would join the No. 47 Chevrolet.

The Cup Series team announced the news on February 19 during a special breakfast at Daytona International Speedway. The deal with Bimbo Bakeries will feature three races with three different brands. Entenmann’s Donuts will take center stage first during the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 26.

The partnership will continue with Ball Park Buns at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10. Thomas’ English Muffins and Bagels will then round out the schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17th.

Wonderful turnout for Bimbo Bakeries USA announcement with @StenhouseJr. Thanks to our media partners for their support and being here now. 😉@StenhouseJr | @Entenmanns | @ThomasBreakfast | @BallParkBrand pic.twitter.com/OAtAH5Jauq — JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) February 19, 2022

“Bimbo Bakeries USA’s brands Thomas’ and Entenmann’s use their racing partnership to its full potential and they always set the bar high,” Stenhouse said in a statement. “I really like that about their company and how fully engaged they are with their consumers. We announced their races today, but there are also some big activations they will be announcing soon for our fans. Stay tuned to our social media channels to find out more.”

Bimbo Bakeries Announced Its Return in July

The deal with Bimbo Bakeries is not necessarily new considering that the partner announced in July 2021 that it would return for the 2022 season. However, there is a major change in that this first announcement took place before JTG Daugherty slimmed down to become a one-car team.

Bimbo Bakeries primarily spent the 2021 season as a partner of Ryan Preece in the No. 37 Chevrolet Camaro. The brand joined the Connecticut native for multiple races while advertising its various brands.

Preece first displayed the company’s logos on May 16, driving the No. 37 Thomas’ English Muffins Chevrolet Camaro to an 18th-place finish at Dover International Speedway. He then joined forces with Bimbo Bakeries again and drove the No. 37 Entenmann’s Donuts Chevrolet Camaro during the Ally 400 on June 20. Both Thomas’ and Entenmann’s returned for multiple races as Preece finished his final season in the No. 37.

Stenhouse Will First Showcase Other Schemes

NEWS ALERT: JTG Daugherty Racing and @stenhousejr announced today that @IrishSpring Body Wash will sponsor the No. 47 Camaro ZL1 with @kroger in the @DAYTONA 500 on February 20th and the @BMSupdates Dirt Race on April 17th. Read all about it here: https://t.co/fRPM9GJO9s pic.twitter.com/0pB9h79IPl — JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) January 10, 2022

The driver of the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro has multiple schemes that he will run before displaying the Entenmann’s Donuts logos at Nashville Superspeedway. He partnered with Irish Spring Body Wash at the Daytona 500 and then he set up the brand’s return at a dirtier race.

According to an announcement from JTG Daugherty Racing on January 10, Stenhouse will have Irish Spring Body Wash as a primary partner once again when he heads to Bristol Motor Speedway. He will take on the second dirt race at the Tennessee short track while showing off the blue and green scheme.

While a Bimbo Bakeries scheme will take over for the second trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway, another brand will make its debut during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Georgia track on March 20. SweetLeaf Stevia will join Stenhouse and the No. 47 team as they test out the new configuration of the track.

